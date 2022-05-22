JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Riley Blay’s state championship race plans in the 1,600- and 3,200-meters were very similar and executed to perfection.
The sophomore says he hates ‘championship racing’ — when the pace is slower early in a big race. Blay doesn’t believe in that.
“I’m a frontrunner,” Blay said after his 1,600-meter win and before the 800 meters. “I like to run up front. I like to take it out. I don’t like championship racing whatsoever. I hate when it goes slow. So I’m like lets go out, compete, run as hard as we can and see what happens the last 100 meters or so.
“I don’t like to come out here and run slow, I like to come out here, run fast, and put myself through torture.”
In both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, Blay came out fast and quickly separated from the field with the exception of Principia senior Rex Heath in each race. Each time Heath tightened the gap on the last lap only to have Blay kick hard at the end to leave him behind as the Thunder star took both state titles.
“He passed me and I was like, ‘I gotta get going,’” Blay said.
In the 800-meter run, Principia — the Class 1 team champions — had another runner to throw at Blay with junior Sam Omware. While Blay ran 12 state-championship laps prior to the 800-meters, the 800-meter run was Omware’s only individual race for the weekend and he looked like the fresher runner with a 59.56 first lap to lead the field and put Blay in the unfamiliar position of seeing runners in front of him.
With 200 meters left to go in the race, Blay was fifth and Omware had opened up a big lead. Blay wasn’t going to accept a fifth-place finish.
“I run 60 to 65 miles a week during the summer and during the season it comes down to 40 or 50,” Blay said.
The Thunder sophomore moved up to second on the home stretch with Omware still well in front. He didn’t think he had a chance of making up the gap, but kept running hard to guarantee second. The MSHSAA official at the finish line commented that it was a good race for second.
“I did not think I had a chance to catch him,” Blay said. “I was going through the 400 mark and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m already dying hard.’ I saw everyone pass me on the backstretch and Tyler Schwebach (of Stanberry) went by me. I was in fifth place and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I got to get going.’ I picked up the pace with about 150 (to go). Then I passed to third place, then passed second-place and somehow I caught the leader.”
In front of him though, Omware was struggling to keep his pace and Blay — who wakes up every day when he doesn’t have a meet coming up with a 3-mile run — was flying up on Omware’s outside shoulder. Suddenly the official corrected himself and said, we might have a race for first.
“Oh my goodness, that was incredible,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said. “We had talked about where he was sitting in his rankings in the 800 and how he needed to lead to keep those boys behind him like he’s been doing all season. They came into that second lap and those boys went around him. … The fact he ran that kid down from Principia was so incredible. That kid had a 50-meter lead on him. Absolutely incredible.”
Sure enough, Blay’s last couple strides before the finish pulled him past Omware and delivered his third state title of the weekend.
“It got to about the 25 (meters to go) mark and I was like, ‘I got a chance at this,’ and I just kept down on the pedal,” Blay said.
It is the fourth state title of the school year for Blay who also won the Class 1 cross-country championship in the fall.
“I am so hyped right now,” Blay said. “I’ve trained like all cross (country) season for just like strength — pretty much strictly strength. I switched over to the 200s for speed. I developed that strength from cross for the 2-mile, and I just needed to get the speed going.”
Blay’s 800-meters propelled Nodaway Valley into third place in the team standings. While Blay scored 30 team-points, seniors Dawson Fast and James Herr added podium finishes to lift the Thunder into team trophy contention.
Herr competed in the first event of the day for the Thunder in the javelin.
After struggling with his footing last season and failing to make the podium, Herr faced the ultimate test of that improvement on Saturday with a weather delay meaning each competitor got just four throws instead of six and the runway was wet.
“He was healthy, he was ready to go and he was absolutely ready to go,” Hamilton said.
Herr sat in fifth place after his second throw, but was able to jump to third place over Worth County’s Alex Rinehart and Humansville’s Virgil McGinnis with his third throw of just over 47 meters (154-feet-2).
“It is my senior year, being on the podium feels good,” Herr said.
Herr and Fast began their careers as rivals at Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway, but were amongst each other’s biggest fans on Saturday as Fast had the chance to do the same thing as Herr and cap his career with a state medal.
Fast did just that in the 400-meter dash with a 53.35 to take sixth.
“I was confident that I was going to medal today,” Fast said.
Both seniors got their hands on their first state trophy of their careers. Worth County’s 4x400-meter championship and Aydan Gladstone’s third-place javelin showing propelled the Tigers past the Thunder and into second place, but Nodaway Valley held on to fourth and secured the first team trophy for Nodaway-Holt since the 1995 third-place volleyball team. It is the second state trophy Blay has played a role in after a fourth-place team finish as a freshman in cross country.
“Amazing experience for Dawson and James to wrap up their senior year and be able to be on the podium and place fourth place as a team was incredible,” Hamilton said.
Platte Valley completed its state weekend on Saturday with junior Andrea Riley taking ninth in the 3,200-meter run and freshman Justin Miller taking 10th in the triple jump.