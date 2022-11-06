22-11-10 NVXC Blay3.jpg
JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Make it five state titles for Riley Blay. The Nodaway Valley junior hasn’t had anyone challenge him on the Class 1 level for the last 18 months and that continued on Saturday at the Class 1 State Championships with Blay winning by 33 seconds to take his second-straight cross-country state title.

“It feels amazing,” Blay said. “I didn’t expect to win it last year. … I put in the work with my brother (Tyler), like I’ve said before. I came here and I ran slower than I did last year, but the conditions are way worse — windy and wet.”

22-11-10 NVXC Blay8.jpg
Riley Blay's father Bill Blay presented his son with the state championship medal on Saturday in Columbia. 
22-11-10 PVXC Logan.jpg
Platte Valley sophomore Logan Peery run on Saturday in Columbia.
