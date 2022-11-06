This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Make it five state titles for Riley Blay. The Nodaway Valley junior hasn’t had anyone challenge him on the Class 1 level for the last 18 months and that continued on Saturday at the Class 1 State Championships with Blay winning by 33 seconds to take his second-straight cross-country state title.
“It feels amazing,” Blay said. “I didn’t expect to win it last year. … I put in the work with my brother (Tyler), like I’ve said before. I came here and I ran slower than I did last year, but the conditions are way worse — windy and wet.”
Blay adds his second cross-country championship to his 3,200-, 1,600- and 800-meter championship from his sophomore season — confirming his status as Class 1’s standard in distance running.
With windy and wet conditions at the University of Missouri’s Gans Creek course, Blay knew that the race probably wasn’t going to produce a time like his 15:38.9 from the 275 Conference Championships a couple weeks ago, but the Thunder junior put out a workman-like 16:28.2 with a consistent pace throughout — a pace the rest of the field could not match.
“My goal was mostly to win,” Blay said. “I wanted to run fast. I couldn’t really do that. I wanted somebody else up there because that is when I run my best, whenever I’m getting pushed by competitors, but I’m still happy with it.”
The gap from first to second was 13 seconds larger than the gap from second to tenth.
The second title gives Blay championships as a junior and sophomore while he was 16th as a freshman when his brother Tyler Blay won his state title.
Now Blay prepares for one last cross-country test this season before turning back to the track — events that he admits he enjoys more than cross country. Blay will run on December 3 at Garmin RunningLane Cross-Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, against some of the nation’s best runners.
“I’m going down to Alabama so hopefully I can PR,” Blay said. “It is the Garmin Nationals so there are going to be some fast kids in there. I won’t be in the fastest race, so I am going down there just to run fast.”
The Alabama trip caps a season where Blay battled adversity with bronchitis, but was able to get healthy and finish the season like he wanted.
“I was in a very bad place whenever I got sick,” Blay said. “I was just in the dumps all the time. I don’t think I’m still completely right. At about 3K in, it just becomes a gut race for the last 2K, so I don’t think I’m completely right, but it happens and there are going to be ups and downs in this sport.”
Platte Valley had three runners in the 171-person field on Saturday as juniors Ethan Holtman and Jacob Peery as well as sophomore Logan Peery competed at state.
Holtman led the Platte Valley boys across the finish line with a 19:54.6 to finish in 105th. Jacob Peery was not far behind his classmate with a 20:10 to finish 122nd.
Logan Peery was 152nd with a 21:12.1 — improving by over a minute from his freshman time at state. Coach Julie McConkey is excited to have all three runners along with freshman Andy Lager back next season as they look for a fifth runner to be able to compete as a team.
“They definitely earned the right to be here and they earned total respect with what they did,” McConkey said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be good conditions. We knew it was going to be tough, looking at the times. They ran the very best that they could. That is what we wanted from them and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”