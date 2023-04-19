GRANT CITY, Mo. — Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay has lofty individual goals for himself coming off a triple crown at state last season in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs last season and as he works his way back from injury, the goals in those events are obvious.
“It feels good to be back racing,” Blay said. “I’m just racing three or four events to get fitness back and doing workouts to get better. … Where I’m at, I’m not in the best spot, because I haven’t run what I ran last year, but right now, it is just hard workouts, easier day, and race. That is kinda what the routine is looking like.”
But following Tuesday’s Tiger Relays in Grant City, it wasn’t his titles in his two individual events — he sat out of the 800 — or his Tiger Relay record in the 3,200-meter run that had the Thunder star most excited. It was the second-place finish that he was able to be a part of in the 4x400-meter relay.
“I think we have a really good chance with that 4x4,” Blay said. “If we get Clayton, John, Clay whoever gets fitter running 58 or 57s, and Blake (Bohannon) running 54s with me or 56s, I think we have potential.”
Blay ran the second leg of the final event of the day in Grant City and got the Thunder a solid lead. Worth County stormed back to win in the final 200 meters of the race, but the performance by Blay, John Fuhrman, Clayton Davis and Clay Hanson has the Thunder excited. They are top-20 in the state with the potential to climb when dual-sport athlete Blake Bohannon is available for meets.
“Right now, we are just trying to get everyone to click,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said. “Tonight, Clayton ran really well. He led off and he is supposed to get us in contention right at the start. Then Riley runs that second leg and he has the goal to gap, to get that baton off with that gap and everyone else hangs on. We just weren’t quite able to hang on tonight, but they ran it well.”
For Blay himself, he is still gathering steam coming off his injuries which held him out early in the season. He’s currently the state leader in the 3,200-meter run and second in the 1,600-meter run. His 800-meter run will be the biggest challenge for him at the state level.
“He knows he is going to try and triple at state with the mile, two-mile and 800,” Hamilton said. “He knows that 800 is going to be a race, so he is really working on that to try and get back where he wants to be with that time.”
It wasn’t just the 4x400 relay where the Thunder found relay success on Tuesday. They were third in the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay.
The Nodaway Valley girls team was led by sophomore Ava Graham who finished second in the shot put.
“She had a seasonal PR,” Hamilton said.
The Thunder will compete on Friday at the Indian Relays in Tarkio.
Stanberry Invitational
Riley Blay swept the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Stanberry Invitational last Friday. Clay Hanson added to the top finishes by taking third in the 200-meter dash while the 4x400-meter relay team was second.
Ava Graham won the shot put and was third in the discus. Paige Hanson was fourth in the 200-meter dash and Briley Holladay was sixth in the javelin.