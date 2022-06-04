MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tyler and Riley Blay spent a lot of time this spring training together on the Herschel Neil Track at Bearcat Stadium. Riley was preparing for the state championships and Tyler was preparing for his next college stop.
Riley was rewarded with three state championships two weeks ago and Tyler was rewarded with making the Herschel Neil Track his new home track. Last Saturday, Tyler committed to transfer to Northwest Missouri State.
“It was a pretty easy decision,” Tyler Blay said. “I took a visit in early spring and the training that Coach (Wick) Cunningham was talking about seemed to fit everything I wanted. There are many other reasons. It is close to home. And the culture there — it is a winning culture from every sport that they have.”
Tyler Blay is a graduate of West Nodaway where he won state titles as a senior in cross country and the 3,200-meter run. He was second in cross country as a junior and second in the 1,600-meter run as a senior after his junior track and field season was canceled.
Blay’s success at West Nodaway was noticed by the two nearest MIAA schools, but Missouri Western was the first to express interest and Blay stuck with them.
“It was like a few days before I committed that their (Northwest’s) old assistant coach reached out to my AD (Brandon Phipps), and was showing interest in me, but then I already committed right after that,” Blay said.
The former state champion made a big impact on the Griffons as a freshman, breaking the Missouri Western program records in the 5,000-meter run and 3,000-meter run — the 3,000-meter record was later eclipsed. He was also the team’s top cross-country runner and finished 47th at the Central Regional while the next highest Griffon finished 75th.
Despite Blay’s success, he wasn’t happy with how his times were developing and made the decision to transfer.
“Throwing my freshman self in with some of the best, it was definitely disheartening at the beginning,” Blay said of the MIAA competition. “I’m getting lapped by the best in the conference and I’ve never been lapped before and it ruined my confidence. I’m starting to regain that through some of the training I’m doing.”
In addition to Blay’s success running, he is West Nodaway’s all-time leading scorer on the basketball court and his former basketball coach came to his aid when looking for a new school.
Brandon Phipps and Wick Cunningham were distance runners together at Northwest. When Phipps graduated, he went to West Nodaway to become the athletic director and basketball coach. Last fall, Cunningham joined the coaching staff at Northwest.
When Blay decided to transfer, Phipps recommended his former athlete to Cunningham.
“We are excited to add him to the program,” Cunningham said. “He is going to make a great addition, coming from a great family. It sounds like he is just going to be someone who shows up, puts their head down and works hard. That is just the mentality that we have around here and he will fit in really well with that.”
Blay looks forward to having the rest of the Bearcat roster to push himself, particularly 3,000-meter steeplechase national champion Reece Smith. Smith ran a 8:10.65 in the 3,000-meter run and a 13:57.62 in the 5,000-meter run this past season.
“The culture there is just winning,” Blay said. “And for running-wise, we just had a national champion, Reece Smith. He is sub-14 in the 5K, low-8s in the 3K and that is where I want to be in the coming years. It fits where I want to be.
“From what I’ve seen from the freshmen coming in, they just had a kid run 9:05 in the 3,200, 4:15 in the mile, so what they are bringing in seems like a group of guys who want to get better. I put myself in that too and I think I can get way better than what I am.”
Blay will have to redshirt this next season after transferring within the conference, but will be able to compete unattached before being a sophomore for the 2023-2024 season.