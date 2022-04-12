STANBERRY, Mo. — Stanberry senior Tyler Schwebach hadn’t lost an 800-meter race in 1,098 days. Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay went to the defending state champion’s home track on Monday with the goal bringing an end to that streak.
Blay did that as the race lived up to the hype with both runners laying down better times than the previous best time in Class 1 — a 2:04.13 by Marion C. Early’s Gavin Duchscherer.
Blay took the lead from the beginning of the race and was able to hold Schwebach at bay the entire race running a 2:00.03 while Schwebach ran a 2:03.89. Blay’s time also bested Schwebach’s 2:01.93 personal-best from his state championship run last season.
“It gives me a lot of confidence, but it is still early in the year so they are probably going to come back up to me,” Blay said of the times around the state. “I wanted to have a good race, compete with them and whatever happens, happens.”
Blay’s time is also a school record, passing Tyler Gaa’s 2:04.72 from the 1997 state meet where he was sixth.
Despite the loss, Schwebach was glad to have the challenge of Blay and thinks it will help prepare him going forward.
“These races are a lot of fun to get to run with such a great competitor,” Schwebach said. “I don’t usually get to have someone push the pace the whole time, so it was definitely good for me to get ready for before districts and state and all that. Props to Riley, he ran a good race.”
Blay, who won the Class 1 cross-country championship, is now the Class 1 leader in the 800 meters by nearly three seconds, the 1,600 meters by over 11 seconds and the 3,200 meters by over 62 seconds.
“I don’t get much competition in the mile or two-mile so this was a lot of fun to come out with Keaton (Zembles), Tyler and Ethan (Holtman) for the first lap and Keaton, Tyler and me for the last lap,” Blay said. “It was fun.”
Blay has had a deliberate regular season so far, targeting meets to run big times in certain events. Now as he ramps up towards the conference and district meets, his bigger goals are coming into focus.
“Having that competition from Schwebach today is great,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said.
The fast field in the 800 meters also included Platte Valley’s Ethan Holtman who was fourth behind Blay, Schwebach and last season’s Class 1 fourth-place finisher Keaton Zembles of Mound City.
It was a productive day for the Platte Valley distance runners overall with Holtman also nabbing second in the 3,200 meters. Senior Micah Wolf was second in the 1,600 meters behind just Zembles while sophomore Ean Meyer was fourth.
“We’ve been working really hard inputting some miles in and really having hard practices so I think that is starting to pay off for them,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said.
The Peery brothers Jacob and Logan joined Holtman and Wolf for a third-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay. Jacob Peery finished fifth in both hurdle races.
Aside from Blay, Nodaway Valley found success in the field events with senior Dawson Fast taking second in the high jump and senior James Herr finishing second in the javelin. Herr also was fifth in the discus.
“James is trying to continue to advance and get back to where he was at with javelin as well as working on discus which he didn’t really work on last year,” Hamilton said.
The Thunder also got a lift from their baseball players being available. Kayden Conn took third in the triple jump while Preston Jenkins was fourth in the 200 meters. Jenkins, Lane Larabee, Michael Cook and Fast took third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Northeast Nodaway found its most success in the throwing events where Dylan Wilmes was third in the discus and Dawson Vore was third in the javelin. Freshman Kenneth Schieber added a seventh-place finish in the stacked 800-meter race.