JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Riley Blay and Ava Graham entered this weekend’s Class 1 State Championships in very different places in terms of state-wide name recognition.
Not many people who follow running in the state of Missouri are unaware of Blay’s exploits — going into Friday, those exploits included five state championships between cross country and track and field.
Graham was making her first appearance in Jefferson City and despite coming in as the third-ranked shot-putter in Class 1, she was over a meter behind the leader and well behind the second-ranked performer.
“If I wasn’t mentally tough, I would have failed a long time ago,” Graham said.
By the end of Friday, both found themselves in the same spot atop the podium at the 50-yard line in Adkins Stadium.
Graham began the day with the shot put and made a statement early with a 11.2-meter throw on her first throw to take the lead going into the finals.
Polo’s Hanna Vaught took the lead on her fourth throw, and both Vaught and state leader Olivia Shipps from Drexel threw their best throws with their fifth.
“I needed to step up with where they were stepping up,” Graham explained. “They were trying to win and get past me. And I can’t let them get past me because I want to get first.”
That left Graham needing a massive personal-best to even get second, let alone first, but she delivered. With a toss nearly two further than her personal best, Graham threw a 11.93-meter (39-foot-1 3/4) event winning toss with her fifth throw and no one could match with their sixth and final throws.
“It is awesome,” Graham said of climbing to the top spot on the podium. “It feels a lot more satisfying than biffing it in sectionals like I did last year as a freshman.”
Graham laughed at her own description of last season.
“A lot of fun,” Graham said of the moment at state. “I’m having a lot of fun right now. I’m so excited.”
That win set up the rest of the weekend which belonged to Blay for the Thunder.
Blay’s first race was the defense of his 1,600-meter title. The junior was boxed in at the 800-meter mark as Marion C. Early’s Landon Duchscherer began to open up a lead.
“My original plan and in every other race is to go out as hard as I can and lead the whole race,” Blay said. “That race, I knew we were going out, I knew we were going to run under 4:30. So I was just sitting to stay with him and not get dropped.”
Blay made an aggressive move to the outside to get around Newtown-Harris’ Gauge McGregor who along with the pack had helmed him in. He immediately accelerated past the pack and up to Duchscherer.
The two were even with a lap to go and Blay ran just over a 60-second final lap while Duchscherer was at 63 seconds and no one else was under 65 seconds. Blay finished with a 4:27.22 for his sixth career state title.
“At 400, it was like, ‘Thank God someone is here, I’m not going to make it if no one is here,’” Blay said as he was eyeing time at that point. “Then at 200, he came up on my shoulder and I’m like ‘I ain’t losing,’ and I had to go.”
The next race was the one that Blay and his coaches knew would be the toughest to defend — the 800-meters. Blay only began running it midway through last season when he raced defending champion Tyler Schwebach and beat him.
This season, it has been more of a grind with the 800 and he entered the day ranked just fourth in the state.
It took a massive closing lap for Blay to win the title last season and he was going to need that again on Friday as the race started fast and he was sixth after one lap.
Blay came up with that massive finish, but last year’s race didn’t have this version of Dora’s Cade Nold. Nold laid down a 1:57.53 and Blay passed four runners on the final lap, but settled for second with a 2:00.27.
“I hate losing, I hate it with a passion, but it happens,” Blay said. “I ran fast, so I can’t really do anything about it.”
That set up Blay’s final race on Saturday, the 3,200-meter run. It pitted him against Duchscherer again and Blay left no doubt with a 9:37.16 to beat Duchscherer’s 9:57.87 while third-place Justin Horn of Hermitage had a 10:12.48 leading the pack far behind the leaders.
“I ran two seconds off of my mile from last year, which is my PR,” Blay said. “I ran faster in the 800 which I’m happy about and I ran faster in the two mile, so I think it is better than last year.”
Blay also competed in the 4x400-meter relay alongside senior Blake Bohannon, senior Clay Hanson and junior Clayton Davis. The team finished 10th — less than a second from qualifying for the finals and earning a medal. Bohannon competed in the high jump and finished 12th.
“I think I’m going to need more of a base, more strength,” Blay said of his goals for next season. “Then I’m going to have to bring my BLa (blood lactate concentration) up a little bit so it is going to be a little bit of a mixture of both."