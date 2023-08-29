MARYVILLE, Mo. — The top of the medal stand for the Spoofhound Invitational was little surprise with 2-time defending Class 1 state champion Riley Blay cruising around the course and winning the 5,000-meter race for Nodaway Valley.
Blay called the race a rust-buster for him before he heads to the Tim Nixon Invitational in Liberty on Saturday where the goal will be to lay down a very fast time. Still with a week’s worth of meets in, Blay’s 16:59 is currently the fastest in the state for all classifications, even if it is a minute and 20 seconds slower than his personal best.
“It felt great,” Blay said. "First race wasn’t what I wanted, but to come out with a win, I can’t really complain. … Last year, we went straight into that big, fast meet and I didn’t think that I was fully ready to go fast. So we needed to find a rust-buster in the beginning, we thought. We found this meet and hopefully it helps.”
Safe to say those leaderboard numbers will change quickly as the season goes by and even the rest of the week goes by, but Blay feels good about where he is at right now going into the season.
“I feel like I am (ready),” Blay said.
Another runner who is looking forward to seeing his name up higher on leaderboards this season is Maryville senior Connor Blackford. Early on in the race on Tuesday, Blay and Chillicothe’s Luke Thompson took control of the race, but as the miles went, Blackford charged.
“I feel like I paced it perfectly,” Blackford said.
The senior came across the line with a 17:04.64 to take second to Blay and finish 10 seconds ahead of Thompson.
“It felt great,” Blackford said. “Every season, the first meet, there is really no expectations. But you just want to go out, make a strong start and feel good. I think we all accomplished that today, and after the season last year, I feel truly the best I’ve felt ever. I’m super excited to carry it into the rest of the season.”
After a junior season derailed by health, Blackford ran his fastest time since his sophomore year. Maryville coach Rodney Bade noticed more than just the time too.
“Connor looked — I hate to say it — you don’t want to say he looks like his old self, but he looked like his old self today,” Bade said. “He’s smiling. He’s happy. … That looked great.”
Maryville junior Bradley Deering ran a similar strategy to Blackford and charged across the finish line in fourth place with a 17:19.88. Junior Dylan Masters also medaled in 12th with a 18:37.7.
“They were able to start to move on them about a mile in,” Bade said of Blackford and Deering. “Then about a mile and a half, they kept moving. They just listened so well and just trust me. It is wild how much they just trust my advice, which I appreciate.”
The big run of the day came from No. 4 Dalton McDonough who moved up in the lineup with Colton Berry out for the meet. McDonough opened the season with a personal-best 19:41.69 to take 17th.
Grant Smail was 27th and Jonah Miller was 33rd in the 61-runner field to round out the Spoofhound team, which finished second in the meet despite not having Berry.
“The whole team did great,” Blackford said.
Platte Valley was led by Jacob Peery’s 19th-place finish at 20:08.21. Ethan Holtman finished 23rd while Logan Peery was 46th and Andy Lager was 57th.