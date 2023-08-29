23-08-31 XC MHS Connor.jpg
Maryville senior Connor Blackford crosses the finish line on Tuesday at the Spoofhound Invitational in Maryville.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The top of the medal stand for the Spoofhound Invitational was little surprise with 2-time defending Class 1 state champion Riley Blay cruising around the course and winning the 5,000-meter race for Nodaway Valley.

Blay called the race a rust-buster for him before he heads to the Tim Nixon Invitational in Liberty on Saturday where the goal will be to lay down a very fast time. Still with a week’s worth of meets in, Blay’s 16:59 is currently the fastest in the state for all classifications, even if it is a minute and 20 seconds slower than his personal best.

