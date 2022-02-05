BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — With district tournaments around the corner, seeding is on everyone’s mind these days. Nodaway Valley may have come up with a big seeding win on Friday night with a 44-39 win over Sidney (Iowa).
The Cowgirls (14-7) wouldn’t seem like a major factor in Missouri’s district seeding, but Sidney defeated East Atchison by 14 earlier this season and with Nodaway Valley and East Atchison splitting their season series, the win over a common opponent only helps the Thunder.
“It felt pretty good, especially since East Atchison lost to them,” Nodaway Valley senior Kloe Jenkins said. “Hopefully that puts us above East Atchison in districts.”
The Thunder (15-8) had to overcome adversity early on against the Cowgirls. Freshman Ava Graham, the leading scorer and rebounder for the Thunder, picked up her third foul midway through the first quarter and sat out the rest of the half.
The score was tied at 9-9 when Graham went to the bench and it was tied at 13-13 after one quarter, but the second quarter belonged to Nodaway Valley and one of Graham’s mentors this season, Jenkins.
Jenkins had seven points in the second quarter and went to work with her post moves as the focal point of the post-up offense with Graham sidelined. Nodaway Valley outscored Sidney 13-2 in the quarter.
“It is nice to be able to work down low by myself sometimes,” Jenkins said.
The Thunder defense was on point too and freshman Paige Hanson led that charge. She got her first start since early in the season and was charged with guarding Sidney leading scorer Avery Downing. Hanson held her to just two points in the first half.
“Coach just told me to stay on her,” Hanson said. “She is their best shooter so I knew what I had to do. I had to stay up with her, fight through screens and not let her get shots up.”
Hanson has seen her role fluctuate throughout the season where she has been a starter to being the third player off the bench. Barnes says she never lets that affect her attitude though.
“She is a very coachable kid,” Barnes said. “… She is always the first on any sprint. There was only one time she was beaten. I challenged one of the other kids to beat her one time and she did. Afterwards I told Paige, I challenged her to beat you, and she said it will never happen again — and it hasn’t. She is just a great kid.”
Sidney began to chip away at the Thunder lead in the third quarter and Downing and Makenna Laumann hit 3-pointers to whittle the margin to 29-25.
Jenkins and Hanson responded, however. Jenkins split a pair of foul shots and Hanson came up with a steal and layup to push the lead back to 32-25.
“I just do what Coach asks me to do,” Hanson said. “If he needs me in there to play hard defense, I’ll do it. If he needs me to drive, I’ll do it. I’ll do whatever he needs me to do.”
Nodaway Valley took a 34-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Laumann started the fourth with a 3-pointer, and after Graham answered in the post, Downing hit another 3-pointer to pull the Cowgirls within 36-34.
Sidney starts five upperclassmen and Nodaway Valley starts four freshmen alongside Jenkins. With a tight game in the fourth quarter, the natural assumption would be that the edge goes to the veterans, but Nodaway Valley proved that narrative false.
Graham scored in the post with 3:17 left to make the lead four. Downing connected on another 3-pointer with 64 seconds left to cut the lead to one, the closest the game had been since the end of the first quarter.
Nodaway Valley’s freshmen proved ready for the moment in the final minute. Freshman Paidyn Linville made a free throw to make it a 2-point lead. Savanna Marriott made a steal on the other end and hit another free throw.
Hanson hauled in the biggest rebound of the game on the next possession and got the ball to Linville who made both free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the 5-point win. Linville has been playing through an injury lately.
“She is wearing half a body brace or something,” Barnes said. “Her arm actually came out of socket and they had to pop it back in, so she is actually wearing a brace so it can’t be pulled out.”
Jenkins and Graham each finished with 11 points while Marriott had seven, Hanson had six, Linville had five and Riley Linville and Piper Hunt each had two.
“Many mornings, she (Graham) will come to school at 6:30 or 7 o’clock and work in the gym,” Barnes said.
Sidney was led by Kaden Payne and Downing with 11 each.
Nodaway Valley has a week off before the home finale against Rock Port in Graham next Friday. The regular-season finale is the following Tuesday at DeKalb.