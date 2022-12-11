22-12-15 NWMBB DB7.jpg
Northwest Missouri State senior Diego Bernard reacts to finding Wes Dreamer for a 3-pointer on Sunday at Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ben McCollum laughed at the notion of Diego Bernard as the team’s calming presence following Northwest Missouri State’s 64-49 win over Fort Hays State.

“‘Calming’ is a difficult word with my man Diego,” McCollum said.

