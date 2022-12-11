MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ben McCollum laughed at the notion of Diego Bernard as the team’s calming presence following Northwest Missouri State’s 64-49 win over Fort Hays State.
“‘Calming’ is a difficult word with my man Diego,” McCollum said.
The coach says there is another analogy he prefers from the fifth-year senior guard’s leadership.
“More of a big brother,” McCollum explained. “Like big brother’s back in, I can start throwing some haymakers too because he is going to make sure he has my back and kinda protect me. I’d say more of that than a calming influence. He infects people with his confidence and gives them confidence to perform.
“(He) kinda owns everything on his own, so those guys don’t really have to worry a lot, because big brother is out there and he is going to protect you and he is going to make sure everything goes good.”
Bernard substituted back into the game with 12:45 left and the Tigers riding a 10-2 run to take a 1-point lead. ‘Big brother’ immediately fought back and drove to the paint for a layup.
“That is the thing when you coach Diego, you have to let him ride a little bit,” McCollum said. “You have to let him go and let him run free. He is going to deliver some things. When you try to saddle him, it don’t work very well. Go be you and that is what he does.”
Fort Hays State star Kaleb Hammeke and Bernard traded points for the next couple minutes, but with 7:50 left, Bernard delivered the first haymaker to the Tigers with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and put Northwest up 44-42.
That 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run where Bernard had seven points.
“When I’m out there on the court, I’m just giving everybody confidence,” Bernard said. “If you miss a shot, keep shooting.”
Fort Hays State trimmed the margin back to five points, but ‘big brother’ started getting the rest of the family involved in the fight. Bernard dished the ball to sophomore Byron Alexander who converted on 3-point play to go up by eight.
Alexander — who battled injuries last season after being the MVP of the Central Region Tournament two years ago — was sick this week and didn’t play on Sunday until 13:19 was left in the game. Alexander played the entire final 13:19 though as McCollum didn’t take him back out.
“Some of these kinds of moments are the definition of what makes us successful,” McCollum said. “When we started the season, we made these t-shirts that said, ‘not for everyone.’ What that means is that this program is really difficult and it’s not for everybody. From the outside looking in, it seems ‘well, they win, everything is going good, everything is going right.’ Internally, sometimes like in Byron’s case tonight, he didn’t play a second in the first half.
“... He goes down and he doesn’t pout. He comes back out that second half and completely changed the course of the game. Not a lot of programs can say that they have kids that will do that. … That literally is us. That is our program.”
On the next possession, Bernard drove the lane again and as he hung in the air, whipped a left-handed wrap-around pass to the opposite corner where Wes Dreamer was waiting and cashed a 3-pointer for a 56-45 lead with 2:40 left.
“I had seen Wes coming out from the side of my eye and I knew (Luke Waters) was setting him a screen and his man kinda helped off,” Bernard said. “You can’t leave 10, so I whipped it to him and he ended up making it.”
McCollum has seen Bernard do some incredible stuff the last five years in a Bearcat uniform, but he doesn’t believe Bernard had that pass planned.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen and I don’t know that Diego did until it happened,” McCollum said. “And that is the beauty of Diego. He just kinda made a play.”
The Dreamer 3-pointer wound up being the knockout punch as Bernard had the game’s final four points and the Bearcats took the 15-point win.
Bernard finished with 23 points on 7-of-9 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Luke Waters added 15 points while Dreamer had eight and Bennett Stirtz had six.
In his 13 minutes, Alexander had five points, four rebounds and three steals.
“He has got that killer inside of him,” Bernard said. “He just has to embrace it and just go out there and attack the ball.”
The Bearcats are now the lone 4-0 team in the MIAA after handing Fort Hays State its first loss in conference play. Northwest plays at Emporia State on Saturday.
“We just trust in each other,” Bernard said. “I felt like the first half, we were kinda playing 1-on-1 ball. Somebody’d catch it and we are stagnant just watching them go to work. I thought that in the second half, we played off each other more.”