MARYVILLE, Mo. — Diego Bernard has already made a lot of history at the Division-II level. He and Trevor Hudgins are the first players in Division-II men’s basketball history to start for 3-straight national champions. Now the St. Joseph Lafayette graduate is looking to make it four in a row.
On Monday, Bernard announced that he will be returning to the Bearcats for a fifth season — using the extra year of eligibility that was gained when the NCAA Tournament was canceled in 2020.
“We are on a pretty good ride with a really good coach in Coach Mac (Ben McCollum),” Bernard said. “I’m not ready to leave it.”
Bernard is on track to get his degree in Corporate Recreation Management this year.
“My mom is always on me about getting my degree and staying in my books,” Bernard said. “That was a priority — I wanted to graduate. I started at Northwest so I wanted to finish at Northwest.”
The 2021 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year caught fire offensively last season with 18 points in four of 10 games leading up to the national championship game where his minutes were limited because of an injury suffered in the semifinal game as he took a hard foul on a breakaway dunk attempt.
During that stretch of games, Bernard scored double figures in nine of the 10 with the only game he didn’t being a 9-point outing. Bernard has averaged at least 11 points per game in all four of his seasons as a Bearcat and finished with 11.9 points per game last year.
“From an emotional consistency piece, he has just gotten better every single year,” Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum said. “He has always had that violent competitiveness which is impossible to teach. Now he is getting better and better at being able to harness that and use it every day, all day. That is the trick when you are so ultra competitive.
“Diego has to be Diego. … What makes him special is that emotional competitiveness that he is so good at and then if you can keep that and like he’s done throughout the years, just harness it — I think our younger guys will be able to feed off that.”
Bernard is currently ninth in Bearcat history for scoring, fifth in rebounds, ninth in assists, fourth in steals, eighth in field goals made and eighth in free throws made.
“I don’t really look in the future too much, because once you look in the future, you can get off path to what you are doing right now,” Bernard said.
With Bernard’s return, Northwest brings back four starters from last season’s national championship with Wes Dreamer and Luke Waters in the frontcourt and sophomore Isaiah Jackson joining Bernard in the backcourt. Forwards Byron Alexander and Daniel Abreu, and guard Mitch Mascari also return after playing big roles off the bench late last season for Northwest.
“Top to bottom, I think we’ve got a lot of good ones,” McCollum said of the depth. “I think that is how each team is a little different. Maybe this year’s team, you don’t play guys the 40 minutes, you kinda keep guys at 30 and play a little bit different. I don’t know how it is going to shake out yet. … From top to bottom, we have a lot of good pieces. Now it is just a matter of understanding that this year’s team is stockily different than last year’s team and last year’s team was different from the year before and on through.”
The Bearcats have yet to release their full schedule for next season, but they will participate in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic again this season. That early-season showcase has been in St. Joseph in recent years, but is moving to Lakeland, Florida, this year.
The Bearcats play two opponents from the 2021 Final Four with their national title foe West Texas A&M on November 5 and semifinal opponent Flager on November 6.
“Every single year is totally different in regards to what kind of personnel you have,” McCollum said. “We really try to be personnel based. You kinda have to find everybody’s strengths and weaknesses, and build your offense and some of your defense around what certain people do well. Obviously as you lose players throughout the years, the way you do things will be different — not better, not worse necessarily, but just different.
“Obviously Diego has different strengths, Isaiah has different strengths, the two freshman guards that are coming back have different strengths. All those guards have completely different strengths so it will look quite a bit different just because you have to make sure that you build around what those guys are going to be good at.”