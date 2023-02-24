MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was around 30 minutes before tipoff on Thursday night when Diego Bernard came through the door and into the team meeting. Up into that point, coach Ben McCollum and the Bearcats had been planning for a showdown with Central Oklahoma without the nation’s best player.
“He was a game-time decision,” Northwest junior Wes Dreamer said. “We were in the locker room, he showed up and he said he was going to play.”
Bernard had been ill the entire morning with a stomach bug, but with a chance to secure the fifth-straight conference championship of his career and the 10th-straight overall, Bernard wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to cut down the nets at Bearcat Arena again.
“In the morning, I didn’t feel that well,” Bernard said. “A little stomach bug, throwing up a little bit. … I told Mac (McCollum) that I was good to go. Started off a little slow, then got some electrolytes on the bench and just got going.”
Just as Bernard came through the door to let the team know he was playing, he went through the second-leading contender for MIAA Player of the Year, Jaden Wells, with 71 seconds left to seal the 65-51 victory.
“With Diego being sick in the morning and not sure he was going to play kinda makes it extra special, especially his last season here,” McCollum said.
Bernard had the ball on the right wing, isolated with Wells. The senior spun inside and Wells went flying to his back, trying to sell a call with a flop as Bernard roared to the rim. Bernard elevated for what he thought would be a game-icing layup, but he kept going up.
“I drove to the right, he cut me off, so I spun — was going to go lay it up, but when I jumped, I felt like I was in the air a little bit,” Bernard said. “I was up there and I saw the rim. One foot, one hand — I don’t know if I’ve done that before. I got up there, and I threw it down.”
The illness did slow Bernard down for much of the night with him 0-of-6 from the field with no points until the last 3:24 of the game. But when Wells knocked down a floater with 3:54 left and cut the lead to 52-49, it became Bernard’s time to shine.
“He is a born leader,” Northwest sophomore Daniel Abreu said. “He is a dog. He comes out and no matter what situation he is in, he just excels.”
With the shot clock running out, Bernard stepped back with a 3-pointer from the right wing to put Northwest back up by six.
“They were sagging off a little bit so I stepped back,” Bernard said. “It just gave us a little bit of momentum.”
Wells answered with two free throws, but Bernard drove to the basket and kicked the ball to Mitch Mascari for a clutch 3-pointer and a 7-point lead with 2:52 left.
Byron Alexander came up with a steal on the next possession and Bernard was fouled. He hit both free throws, and after Wells missed on the other end, Bernard found Mascari for another 3-pointer.
“What can you say?” Northwest senior Luke Waters said of Bernard. “He is just an absolute warrior. He has that Jordan-, Kobe-mentality of it doesn’t matter what is going on with him. … He obviously wasn’t feeling his best, but comes out tonight and makes big plays down the stretch.”
Central Oklahoma’s Cam Givens was called for a charge on the other end and that set Bernard up for the dunk which sent Bearcat Arena into a MIAA championship frenzy.
“I turned to the guys on the bench, and I said, ‘I thought he was sick?’” Waters said. “I didn’t know he was bringing that out. During warmups, I was watching him and I was a little worried. He was moving a little slower and then something got into him and he just rose up. That was the nail in the coffin. I haven’t heard Bearcat Arena that loud in a long time. That was special.”
While Bernard took over the last three minutes, freshman Bennett Stirtz did a lot of the heavy lifting in the playmaking department early on with Bernard getting plenty of rest. The true freshman finished with 10 points, three assists, one turnover and three steals. He hit both his 3-point attempts and both his free throws.
“If you get the keys to Mac’s system as a freshman, man, you gotta be doing something right,” Bernard said.
Stirtz has earned that trust from McCollum.
“He is a big-time player,” McCollum said. “He is good. He is mature beyond his age."
Stirtz’s connection with Wes Dreamer was on display with Dreamer going 5-of-7 from 3-point range and scoring 17 points with eight rebounds.
“It is amazing,” Dreamer said of Stirtz. “He amazes me. It is great to see his composure as a freshman. You don’t see that very often.”
Dreamer’s shooting percentage would be enough to lead the team most nights, but Mascari finished 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the field for 16 points.
“It was fun,” Mascari said. “The atmosphere was just unbelievable. Some of the shots, DB’s dunk, you could just feel the genuineness of the people in Maryville. The culture here is just unbelievable.”
The Bearcats will wrap up the regular season on Saturday with Senior Day against Missouri Southern. Northwest has wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Tournament and will play its quarterfinal game on Thursday at noon. The Bearcats are hoping to get more home games if they earn the top seed in regionals as well.
“My freshman year, it (regionals) was here,” Bernard said. “It was electric — standing-room only. Just the years gone by, we have had to go to other venues. The facilities are good, but you want to have it back at your own place — try to bring money back to Maryville.”