MARYVILLE, Mo. — Emporia State’s Owen Long and Northwest’s Diego Bernard entered Thursday’s game as the No. 1 and No. 4 leading scorers in the MIAA with Long holding the top spot. Long’s statistical case was helped by a 29-point effort in Emporia earlier this season when Bernard was out with injury.
“Just sitting on the bench the first meeting, (I was) just itching to get out there with my guys,” Bernard said.
Bernard was back on Thursday and Long felt the effects of that. Bernard locked down the Hornet star and held him to just six points on two made shots. Meanwhile, on the other end, Bernard had 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting in a 63-52 victory.
“You can never prepare for someone with Diego’s athleticism in terms of emulating it in practice because he is just so fast and so strong, so violent with his moves,” Emporia State coach Craig Doty said. “He set the tone. You could kinda see the look in his eye that he was ready for this one.”
It was clear from the beginning that the Bearcats and Bernard weren’t messing around with a Hornet team that owned 3-straight wins in the series. Northwest made its first eight shots of the game including six shots in the paint by Bernard and 3-pointers by Daniel Abreu and Bennett Stirtz.
“They’ve had our number the last couple times,” Stirtz said. “We knew that and we were just extra motivated going into that.”
After not playing in the first matchup of the season and knowing that the Hornets had won 3-straight, Bernard made no secret that he had a point to make with the lead growing to 18-5 before the Hornets called timeout and Bernard shot a glare to the Hornet bench.
“I saw a matchup that I liked and tried to attack it,” Bernard said. “I got it a few times after that and took advantage of it.”
The Bearcats went cold after the timeout and Emporia State was able to cut the margin to 18-12. The lead grew back to 25-13 as Stirtz hit a jumper.
“When you are playing a team as good as Northwest Missouri, you have got to start games off (well), and that is what we had been doing against them the previous three times,” Doty said. “We’d been starting the game off and matching their intensity and matching their willpower. I didn’t think we did that tonight, but that is a credit to Northwest and their preparedness and their talent.”
Emporia State charged back and got to within 29-26 with 2:31 left in the half, but Byron Alexander and Bernard went to work attacking the rim with 3-straight baskets in the paint to close the half and expand the margin to 35-26.
The Bearcats were able to stretch the lead back out in the second half with another Stirtz jumper with 10:37 left pushing the margin to 15 points. The largest margin was 17 points with 4:08 to go on a Stirtz 3-pointer. The freshman point guard finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
“A couple, three or four weeks ago, I looked at the stats and realized we were statistically the worst defense in the conference, and that was just unacceptable,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We had a — I guess, what do you call it? — a come-to-Jesus meeting and we fixed that.”
Northwest is now No. 1 in the MIAA in scoring defense in league games — allowing 56.5 points per game while Fort Hays State is second at 60.4.
“That is the big thing is that we are defending at a high level,” McCollum said. “When you defend at that kind of level, you are able to keep yourself in games and continue to win games.”
Abreu had nine points and got the start for senior Luke Waters, who didn’t play. Mitch Mascari had seven points and a team-high five assists while Alexander had six, Wes Dreamer had three and Isaiah Jackson had two.
“Daniel is an elite defender,” McCollum said. “He might be — outside of just the individual defense of Diego — our best. Him and Isaiah are right there close with Diego. I mean, he is an elite defender. He can guard multiple positions and he has turned himself into that. He is as good a human being as there is. He is as hard of a worker as there is. Everything that he gets, he deserves.”
The 6-point showing drops Long to fourth in the conference in scoring while Bernard rises to third at 17.6 points per game. Bernard leads the MIAA in conference games only with 19.6 points per game — passing Long’s 19.4.
“He is so gifted — I just give him the ball and get out of the way,” Stirtz said with a laugh. “I just shake my head sometimes.”
The Bearcats are back home on Saturday when they host Washburn at 3:30 p.m. — after the women’s game.