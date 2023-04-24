23-04-27 MHSBB Blake5.jpg
Maryville senior Blake Katen pitches on Monday against Benton in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Benton Cardinals have been a .500 baseball team this season — except when they have played the Maryville Spoofhounds. Benton has been run-ruled by Savannah, beaten by MEC bottom-feeder Lafayette and are 6-7 this year when not playing Maryville.

Unfortunately for the Spoofhounds (11-6), Benton has had Maryville’s number all season — handing the team half its losses. That continued on Monday with Maryville’s first loss in MEC play, a 4-0 Senior Night defeat.

