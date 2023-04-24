MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Benton Cardinals have been a .500 baseball team this season — except when they have played the Maryville Spoofhounds. Benton has been run-ruled by Savannah, beaten by MEC bottom-feeder Lafayette and are 6-7 this year when not playing Maryville.
Unfortunately for the Spoofhounds (11-6), Benton has had Maryville’s number all season — handing the team half its losses. That continued on Monday with Maryville’s first loss in MEC play, a 4-0 Senior Night defeat.
“We aren’t doing the little things,” Cooper Loe said. “There are a lot of things that we need to be doing — getting baserunners on, wearing pitches when we need to. I don’t know if we are not ready for them or … if we overlook them, but I just think that we need to focus on putting the ball in play.”
Benton sophomore Chris Coy had the Spoofhounds guessing much of the evening, allowing just three hits and no walks with six strikeouts in the complete-game shutout.
“No walks,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “No walks and pitched to contact.”
For Spoofhound senior Blake Katen, he felt he was pressing a bit with it being Senior Night and the game having massive conference implications. Benton opened the game with two singles and a double and put up two runs in the first inning.
“I was kinda anxious,” Katen said. “I knew we had to win it for conference and I think that was mostly on my mind. I kinda just riled myself up and it was unnecessary, but I tried to find a way back.”
Coy settled in from the start, retiring the first five hitters he faced before junior Cooper Gastler got the first hit for Maryville with two outs in the bottom of the second.
“They got some good pitchers,” Katen said. “Coy is talented. They got some other guys that can deal pretty well and we just can’t figure it out yet, but I know we are working on it in practice and individually.
“He has a good fastball. It is not bad. It has natural movement, but he makes his money with his slider. It moves a lot and has some good action.”
Katen settled in, but battled with his command throughout the night. He walked in a run in the top of the fourth as Benton took a 3-0 lead.
Benton added a fourth run in the sixth inning with junior shortstop Carson Schmidt hitting his first career home run with a shot over the left field fence.
Katen finished his night with 5 2/3 innings, five hits allowed, six strikeouts, two walks and hit three batters. Sophomore Peyton McCollum got the final four outs — allowing just one hit.
“Once he settles down, he is very hard to hit,” Plackemeier said of Katen. “He locates very well and his off-speed pitches are very good. He just had to settle down and get in his groove.”
Coy allowed just the one hit until the seventh inning when seniors Cooper Loe and Adam Patton had back-to-back singles with no outs. After a meeting at the mound, Coy made his biggest pitch of the night with a 1-0 count to Katen. He got a double-play ball then struck Gastler out to end the game.
Prior to the game, the Spoofhounds honored seniors Riley Brown, Drew Burns, Spencer Scott, Loe, Patton and Katen.
“We’ve been together since the start and I am happy to finish it out with them,” Katen said.
After the 11-2 start to the season, Maryville has lost 4-straight games. They are now 4-1 in MEC games.
“Get back to the fundamentals and using the whole field instead of just trying to hit everything to left,” Plackemeier said.
The Hounds will try to get back on track on Wednesday with a non-conference game against Savannah. They will play in the Chillicothe Tournament this weekend.
“We are just going to have to keep going back to the fundamentals in practice if we can’t get back to winning,” Loe said. “We are going to have to get back to some Week One and Week Two stuff that we really worked on hard.”