SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For 12 minutes, Leeton matched Platte Valley blow for blow and had a 4-point lead midway through the second quarter. The Bulldogs were even out-rebounding Platte Valley, something that never happens.
“That was a battle,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said.
Platte Valley changed that in a hurry en route to a 45-37 MSHSAA semifinal and it started with 4-year point guard Stephanie Turpin taking advantage of the Leeton defense and cutting to the basket for two. Turpin also held Leeton leading scorer Rowan Schmidli (15 points per game) to eight on the night.
“She is a true point guard,” Pedersen said. “She impacts the game in so many ways without scoring it. Tonight, she scored because we needed her to.”
Sophomores Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle got going next with Angle hitting a 3-pointer and Collins scoring on high-low action and a pass from Pappert.
Turpin capped the run with another basket for a 9-0 spurt and a 23-18 lead. Leeton coach Travis Fleming explained after the game that the team was going to make Platte Valley’s guards Sarah Langford and Turpin beat them.
“We had to pick our poison,” Fleming said. "Today, what we tried to do for poison was 24 (Turpin) and 13 (Langford). We wanted to try and guard 34 (Collins), 33 (Angle) and 35 (Pappert). It doesn’t look like, on paper, that we did a very good job of guarding those three, but I really feel like we did and that just speaks to the kind of players they are. They are good ball players on a great ball club.”
Leeton battled back with three points, but Angle ended the half with a basket in traffic for a 25-21 halftime lead.
Platte Valley and specifically Collins took over in the third quarter. After Leeton star Regan Shaffer cut the margin to 25-23, Collins scored the next seven points of the game.
“They punished us with that,” Fleming said.
Angle added two free throws and Collins had another for the 10-2 run and a 35-23 lead. In the first three minutes and 42 seconds of the third quarter alone, Collins had eight points, three rebounds and a steal.
“I pulled her aside right before and I was like ‘It is time to go beast mode,’ and she did,” Pedersen said.
Leeton was able to cut the margin to eight at the end of the third quarter, but every time Leeton got within striking distance, Platte Valley had the shot to answer.
“They shot the ball really well today,” Fleming said. “And I didn’t think it was because we didn’t guard them, they just made shots.”
With just over five minutes left, the Bulldogs crawled within seven, but on the next trip down the floor, Angle hit a 3-pointer to push it back to 10. Leeton answered with a 3-ball from Bailey Fleming, but Langford’s first field goal of the game came at a timely moment as she drained a 3-pointer off an assist from Pappert with 4:08 left.
“Sarah, that shot at the end of the game — phenomenal,” Collins said.
Platte Valley was able to cruise to the finish line with the 45-37 win, taking away Leeton’s state-title dream for a second-straight year.
“We wanted to be state champs — great, so did all four teams here, so did everyone we beat to get here, same for Platte Valley, same for Delta, same for Walnut Grove,” Fleming said. “They all had that same vision.”
Angle led Platte Valley with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 2-of-3 from three. Collins had a double-on-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds with two steals.
Platte Valley got contributions up and down the rotation with Turpin and Pappert each scoring six points. Pappert’s six were two first-quarter 3-pointers to get the team off to a good start.
“That’s just Jackie,” Pedersen said. “… She’s got big shot after big shot. She’s got that ability that you can’t teach.”
Pappert’s teammates recognize her ability to never be overwhelmed by a moment or big game.
“For Jackie, it is just another day because that is who she is,” Turpin said.
The bench contributed with Aubrey Mattson going 2-for-2 for four points and Kayley Hauber tied for the team lead with two steals.
“As a coach, I feel very fortunate to have players like that,” Pedersen said. “There are so many ways that we can hurt you.”
Platte Valley will face Delta for the state championship on Saturday, 6 p.m. Delta beat Walnut Grove on Friday 43-30.
“They are good,” Angle said. “They are the real deal.”