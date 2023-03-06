23-03-09 NW DB7.jpg
Northwest senior Diego Bernard pumps up the crowd on Sunday in Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With two minutes left in the MIAA Championship on Sunday in Municipal Auditorium, Diego Bernard was 1-of-5 with five turnovers in just 26 minutes of action. The MIAA Player of the Year sat for a large chunk of the first half.

But in the final two minutes with the game tied at 53, there was nothing that Central Oklahoma could do to stop the 3-time national champion. Bernard scored the next six points of the game and spurred the Bearcats to an 8-0 run to close it and win 61-53.

