KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With two minutes left in the MIAA Championship on Sunday in Municipal Auditorium, Diego Bernard was 1-of-5 with five turnovers in just 26 minutes of action. The MIAA Player of the Year sat for a large chunk of the first half.
But in the final two minutes with the game tied at 53, there was nothing that Central Oklahoma could do to stop the 3-time national champion. Bernard scored the next six points of the game and spurred the Bearcats to an 8-0 run to close it and win 61-53.
“They were backing off of me a little bit, so I was able to get to the elbow, back then down a little bit, do a little spin — just try to stay under control, play off two feet and finish,” Bernard said.
Bernard put his head down and got to the basket in the final two minutes — drawing a foul from Broncho star Curtis Haywood and hitting both free throws to break the tie. After Cam Givens missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Bernard came back down the court and attacked again for a layup.
Central Oklahoma missed a 3-pointer and Bernard skied for the rebound. He was fouled and hit two more free throws with 42 seconds left as Municipal Auditorium — or ‘Bearcat Arena South’ as fans have dubbed it — roared in celebration. Another missed 3-pointer and two free throws from freshman Bennett Stirtz provided the final margin of victory.
“Going on the court this morning, knowing that it is the last time you are going to play in this arena — it feels good,” Bernard said. “We didn’t play our best, I didn’t play my best, but we came together as a team. We leaned on each other. And then Bennett came up big.”
While Bernard stole the show at the end of the game and came away with ‘Most Outstanding Player’ honors for the tournament, it was Stirtz who steadied the ship for the majority of the game. Stirtz played all but 23 seconds and was 7-for-8 from the field, 4-of-4 from the free throw line for 20 points.
“Every day, he gets a little bit better, just in regards to his composure and also intensity and the leadership aspect,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “That is one of the more difficult things to do, especially in a loud environment.”
Central Oklahoma led the game 12-11 at the 10-minute mark of the first half, but Stirtz hit a 3-pointer off an assist from Isaiah Jackson and Luke Waters scored 4-straight points for a 18-12 lead. Having Byron Alexander, Jackson and Waters as options off the bench is not something that McCollum takes lightly.
“I said it to my staff before the game — we’ve got three guys who come off the bench that have started on national championship teams,” McCollum said. “… Who else can say that?
“We knew that Isaiah had to be huge and he was. He had four assists and he completely changed the dynamic of the defensive side of the ball. And then Luke Waters scoring-wise, he came in and defensively, I thought he was great. We need more of that. I think it just kinda speaks to our program and the kind of kids that we have in it, because I just don’t think there are a lot of places where guys can accept things for the good of everything else.”
Bernard played less than 13 minutes in the first half, but understood that the group on the floor was producing. The extra rest appeared to pay dividends at the end of the game.
“I came out, we went on a little run, so I was on the bench a little bit more,” Bernard said. “It shows that everyone is ready to go. Next man up mentality.”
The Bearcats ended the half with their largest lead of the game as Broncho coach Bob Hoffman made the decision to pull all his starters for one defensive possession with 39 seconds left and Jackson was able to find Mitch Mascari for a wide-open 3-pointer and a 33-25 lead. Hoffman brought the starters back for offense, and Bernard blocked a shot to end the half.
The Bronchos were able to go in front by five in the second half, but Northwest immediately responded with a 10-0 run — including eight points from Wes Dreamer.
“He has grown exponentially as a leader and just showing up every day and being ready,” McCollum said. “It is the same today.”
Central Oklahoma would draw back even, but that is when Bernard closed out the game and put a stamp on the championship. Of a possible 16 times in his career that they could cut down the nets — MIAA regular season, MIAA Tournament, Regional Tournament and National Championship — Bernard and Waters have cut down 15 nets.
“Even today, we were cutting down nets and it was taking a while, and we felt bad about the women’s game coming up,” McCollum said. “The assistant said, ‘No, we don’t need to cut them.’ But no, you do. Because you don’t know how often that is going to happen. You don’t know if it is going to happen every single year. I think I’ve gotten really lucky with the kids in our program and I say it like ad nauseam, but I’ve always believed that you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with.
“What we have done is we have found as good of kids as we possibly could from an intangible perspective. Then we fight for them, we challenge them, we make them uncomfortable. Then you are able to win at that kind of level.”
The Bearcat senior duo and their teammates will have the chance to cut down the nets at Bearcat Arena next week as they have been named the top seed and host for the Central Region Tournament. It is the first year that the Bearcats have hosted a regional since 2020 when the tournament was canceled.
Games for the regional will be Saturday, Sunday and next Tuesday. Saturday’s schedule is No. 3 Central Oklahoma versus No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth at Noon, No. 2 Northern State versus No. 7 Emporia State at 2:15 p.m., No. 1 Northwest versus No. 8 Southern Arkansas at 6 p.m. and No. 4 Minnesota State-Moorhead versus No. 5 Southern Nazarene at 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s semifinals will be at 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., with Northwest slated for the second game if the Bearcats advance. The championship is at 7 p.m., on Tuesday.