23-01-12 NW DB2.jpg
Northwest senior Diego Bernard claps as he goes back on defense on Saturday at Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ben McCollum isn’t shy about passing the credit for the Bearcats’ success to other people. After a third-straight national championship last year, he stuck with his go-to line that his players make it look like he can coach a little bit.

After an 87-64 demolition of Missouri Western, McCollum extended that gratitude to the families of his players who helped Bearcat Nation pack the stands for the 22nd-straight win over the Griffons.

