MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ben McCollum isn’t shy about passing the credit for the Bearcats’ success to other people. After a third-straight national championship last year, he stuck with his go-to line that his players make it look like he can coach a little bit.
After an 87-64 demolition of Missouri Western, McCollum extended that gratitude to the families of his players who helped Bearcat Nation pack the stands for the 22nd-straight win over the Griffons.
“I’m blessed to be able to coach kids who are elite human beings, that go hard, that are unselfish, that want for each others’ success,” McCollum explained. “I’m also blessed to be able to coach kids that have really good parents. It sounds very simple. In today’s climate, a lot of times you can’t coach the effort out of kids like we are able to do where it is a very real conversation with players.
“The parents in our program allow their kids to be coached and support the coach. We are fortunate to have that. We are fortunate to have the kids that we have. We never lose sight of the amount of blessings we have. My job is that I get to go spend hours with 16 of the best human beings there are. It is a fun deal.”
Diego Bernard has been one player who McCollum has never had to coach effort out of over the last five years. The 3-time national champion is a graduate of St. Joseph-Lafayette and was recruited heavily by his hometown Griffons out of high school.
It is Bernard’s 10th matchup against the Griffons.
“It never gets old,” Bernard said. “Playing your hometown, your family is going to come. You just want to play your best game that you can play that day in front of your home fans.”
Bernard set the tone with a 3-pointer on the Bearcats’ second possession. The Bearcats scored on their first three possessions and took an 8-3 lead.
The Griffons took a 16-14 lead, but Bernard wasn’t going to let this one get away. Bernard scored the next four points to retake the lead then fed Luke Waters for a layup and a 4-point lead. Bernard took a charge as Western’s Zion Swader attempted to isolate him.
“I pride myself on my defense every night going into the game,” Bernard said. “I got the dude that likes to iso a lot. I take pride in that. He wanted to try and go 1-on-1 and I was just embracing it and wanted him to attack me.”
Bernard then fed Waters again — this time for a three. Bernard hit two free throws then dished an assist to Wes Dreamer for a 3-pointer.
Mitch Mascari hit a pair from the foul line and Bernard answered a Western bucket with another of his own. Bernard collected another assist with Dreamer hitting his fifth 3-pointer of the half.
“If I see the first couple go down, it might be a long day for the other team,” Dreamer said. “It is just the guards getting paint and drawing defenders — and I always just stand there in the corner the whole game and shoot.”
Waters closed the half with a layup. The Bearcats closed the half on a 23-2 run with 19 of those points being either scored or assisted on by Bernard.
“Everybody talks about his athleticism and everything else,” McCollum said. “I think that the No. 1 thing that I’ll continue to say and this will be the 101st time I’ve said it — he is a winner. If you look up in the dictionary what a winner is, it is his picture. He does anything he can to win.”
Waters hit another 3-pointer to open the second half and make the lead 40-18. With the game well in hand, Bernard subbed out with 13:15 left in the game and didn’t return.
“It was good,” McCollum said. “It was good to be able to get those other guys more minutes too.”
The lead got as high as 27 on a 3-pointer by Mascari.
The Bearcats had five players in double figures led by Dreamer with 17 and Bernard with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mascari had 13 off the bench while Waters had 12 and Bennett Stirtz had 11. Daniel Abreu added eight as nine Bearcats scored.
“We share the ball,” McCollum said. “So on occasion, we can be more difficult to defend.”
The No. 5 Bearcats get a road test on Thursday with a trip to Edmond, Okla., to face the No. 8 Central Oklahoma Bronchos.