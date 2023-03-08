MARYVILLE, Mo. — Hosting the regional tournament is a special accomplishment. For Bearcat basketball, earning the right to have the nation’s best region come to Maryville has been more rare than winning a national championship.
Over the 3-straight national championship seasons, Northwest Missouri State has only hosted the Central Region Tournament once in that span, and it took an undefeated season to earn that right in 2019.
"We are pretty excited," Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. "I think the crowd and the town embraces this. Hopefully we can get it completely full and have a home-court advantage."
National rankings do not do the Central Region justice as the best games for Northwest over the last two title years have come in the Central Region finals with an overtime classic at Northern State two years ago and 14-point win at Augustana last season.
This year should be no different with the nation’s two best conferences, the NSIC and MIAA, providing a bulk of the punch to the bracket while Southern Nazarene has proven before that they can compete with the best in the region and Southern Arkansas is coming in hot as the GAC Tournament champions.
"They are good team — obviously made a nice run down the stretch," McCollum said. "They have played a tough schedule. We will have our hands full. We need to make sure that we are fully ready for them."
Here are your team preview capsules on the entire field in Maryville this weekend:
1. Northwest Missouri State
Record: 30-2; 20-2 MIAA
2022 Season: Won third-straight national title
The Starters:
Bennett Stirtz, 6’4, freshman guard: 12.6 ppg, 45% from 3; 60% from field; 4 rpg
Diego Bernard, 6’, senior guard: 16.2 ppg, 28% from 3; 54% from field; 5 rpg
Mitch Mascari, 6’5, sophomore guard: 7.3 ppg; 48% from 3; 51% from field
Wes Dreamer, 6’7, junior forward: 12.8 ppg, 42% from 3; 47% from field; 5.3 rpg
Daniel Abreu, 6’6 sophomore forward: 6.4 ppg, 33% from 3; 48% from field; 2.4 rpg
Key Reserves:
Byron Alexander (6’4 sophomore forward); Luke Waters (6’6 senior forward); Isaiah Jackson (6’2 sophomore guard)
Bernard is a front-runner for National Player of the Year and is trying to become the first-ever player to start on 4-straight national championship teams, but what makes this Bearcat team different than previous seasons is the depth. Coach Ben McCollum has the ability to play vastly different lineups with his bench pieces whether it’s Waters’ shooting, Jackson’s defense or Alexander’s strength and playmaking.
8. Southern Arkansas
Record: 22-9; 15-7 GAC
2022 Season: Missed NCAA Tournament
The Starters:
Brock Schreiner, 6’, senior guard: 6.7 ppg; 31% from 3; 43% from field; 3 rpg
Blake Rogers, 6’1, senior guard: 10.9 ppg, 34% from 3; 41% from field
Kris Wyche, 6’4, senior guard: 10 ppg; 42% from 3; 47% from field; 3.5 rpg
Gregory Hammond Jr., 6’7, junior guard: 12.7 ppg, 40% from 3; 46% from field; 6.1 rpg
LaTreavin Black, 6’6, senior forward: 11.5 ppg, 56% from field; 7.7 rpg
Key Reserves:
Carel Ray Jr. (6’5 sophomore wing); Jerry Carraway Jr. (6’ junior guard); Jessie Davis Jr. (6’6 junior forward)
Hammond Jr., is the headliner as a Division-I transfer from Rhode Island and UMass-Lowell. The Muleriders surround him with veteran players and are playing their best basketball at the end of the season by winning the GAC Tournament and securing the auto-bid.
4. Minnesota St.-Moorhead
Record: 25-6; 17-5 NSIC
2022 Season: Lost in first round to Northwest
The Starters:
Gavin Baumgartner, 6’4, senior guard: 13.4 ppg; 39% from 3; 44% from field; 4.6 rpg
Jacob Beeninga, 6’, sophomore guard: 17.7 ppg; 37% from 3; 40% from field; 3.9 rpg
Lorenzo McGhee, 6’5, senior guard: 15.5 ppg; 28% from 3, 48% from field; 5.1 rpg
Logan Kinsey, 6’6, freshman forward: 4.6 ppg; 43% from 3; 54% from field; 3.5 rpg
Dane Zimmer, 6’7, junior forward: 8.4 ppg; 66% from field; 8.7 rpg
Key Reserves:
Gabe Myren (6’3 sophomore guard); Trever Kaiser (6’2 senior guard)
Bearcat fans are familiar with the Dragons after playing them last season, but this is a new version of Beeninga than the one they saw last season. With him, McGhee and Baumgartner, this is a team capable giving opponents fits — evidenced by their run to the NSIC Tournament championship.
5. Southern Nazarene
Record: 25-4; 21-1 GAC
2022 Season: Missed NCAA Tournament
The Starters:
Javon Jackson, 6’3 freshman: 15.3 ppg; 39% from 3; 46% from field; 3.6 rpg
Jalen Lynn, 6’ senior: 4.2 ppg; 39% from 3; 38% from field; 2.9 rpg
Adokiye Iyaye, 6’3 senior: 10.7 ppg, 37% from 3; 47% from field; 2.4 rpg
Tyler McGhie, 6’5 sophomore: 17 ppg; 45% from 3; 49% from field; 3.8 rpg
Nick Davis, 6’9 junior: 12.4 ppg; 60% from field; 7.1 rpg
Key Reserves:
Manny Dixon (6’5 senior); Mo Wilson II (6’5 senior); Maik Bouwer (6’7 senior)
This is a different looking Southern Nazarene team than the monstrously-big team led by 6’11 Noah Starkey that gave the undefeated Bearcats a good game that season, but the smaller team this year has been dominant all season before a shocking loss in the GAC Quarterfinals. It will be fascinating to see how they bounce back against Moorhead on Saturday.
2. Northern State
Record: 24-6; 19-3 NSIC
2022 Season: Missed NCAA Tournament
The Starters:
Sam Masten, 6’3 senior guard: 18 ppg: 40% from 3; 56% from field; 7 rpg
Augustin Reede, 6’2 senior guard: 11.6 ppg; 44% from 3; 45% from field
Josh Dilling, 6’4 sophomore guard: 10.4 ppg; 41% from 3; 46% from field; 3.3 rpg
Jordan Belka, 6’7 senior forward: 13.2 ppg; 34% from 3; 48% from field; 6.4 rpg
Moni Jacksen, 6’10 sophomore forward: 15.5 ppg; 35% from 3; 49% from field; 4.9 rpg
Key Reserves:
Trey Longstreet (6’7 sophomore guard); Michael Nhial (6’7 freshman forward); Kobe Busch (6’5 junior wing)
After a gap year last year with the bevy of transfers from the second-best team in the nation that took Northwest to overtime, the Wolves are back and Masten is the player in this tournament who has the best chance at going head-to-head with Diego Bernard in crunch time and holding his own.
7. Emporia State
Record: 22-8; 15-7 MIAA
2022 Season: Missed NCAA Tournament
The Starters:
Owen Long, 6’3 junior guard: 16.9 ppg; 38% from 3; 43% from field; 2.9 rpg
Kaden Evans, 6’4 sophomore guard: 8.3 ppg; 35% from 3; 40% from field; 4.4 rpg
Alijah Comithier, 6’7 junior guard: 14.7 ppg; 34% from 3; 49% from field; 5.8 rpg
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, 6’7 sophomore forward: 5 ppg; 24% from 3; 45% from field; 5.2 rpg
Mayuom Buom, 6’10 sophomore center: 7 ppg; 64% from field; 3.4 rpg
Key Reserves:
Atavian Butler (6’2 junior guard); Levelle Zeigler (6’1 junior guard); Nahcs Wahwassuck (6’5 freshman guard)
The Hornets follow the same blueprint as last season, just with new names. Long and Comithier provide a bulk of the scoring and Long has gone for 20-plus points 13 times this season, but is coming off Diego Bernard holding him to two points on 0-of-4 shooting in the MIAA semifinals.
3. Central Oklahoma
Record: 26-5; 18-4 MIAA
2022 Season: Lost in first round to Upper Iowa
The Starters:
Danquez Dawsey, 6’2 sophomore guard: 6.5 ppg; 40% from 3; 44% from field
Jaden Wells, 6’1 sophomore guard: 16.8 ppg; 43% from 3; 44% from field; 4.5 rpg
Curtis Haywood, 6’5 senior guard: 11.9 ppg; 30% from 3; 41% from field; 5.7 rpg
Camryn Givens, 6’6 senior forward: 13.7 ppg; 35% from 3, 49% from field; 6 rpg
Preston Aymond, 6’7 sophomore forward: 7.5 ppg; 32% from 3; 45% from field; 4.6 rpg
Key Reserves:
Luke Haasl (6’10 sophomore forward); Jalyn Turner (6’6 junior forward); Tre’Veon Ellis (6’1 senior guard)
There is not a more purely talented team in the nation than Central Oklahoma. When Haywood and Givens are getting downhill and Wells is bombing away, this might be the most dangerous team in the tournament. They are capable of winning the national championship, but they are also capable of getting hammered in the first round like happened last season.
6. Minnesota-Duluth
Record: 23-9; 16-6 NSIC
2022 Season: Lost in first round to Washburn
The Starters:
Drew Blair, 6’5 senior guard: 20 ppg; 35% from 3; 45% from field; 5 rpg
Jack Middleton; 6’5 senior guard: 8.8 ppg; 35% from 3; 41% from field; 3 rpg
Joshua Brown, 6’4 junior guard: 11.6 ppg; 36% from 3; 47% from field; 5.5 rpg
Charlie Katona, 6’6 junior forward: 12.4 ppg; 26% from 3; 55% from field; 5.8 rpg
Austin Andrews, 6’6 junior forward: 11.3 ppg; 58% from field; 5.6 rpg
Key Reserves:
Joshua Strong (6’ sophomore guard); Mattie Thompson (6’7 freshman forward); Lincoln Meister (6’9 junior forward)
Blair is one of the NSIC’s best players but will be trying not to have his career end where he began. A part of the signing class that included Diego Bernard and Luke Waters, Blair transferred to Duluth before playing a game in Maryville. Now he gets to finally play in Bearcat Arena. Ben McCollum has a good eye for talent though and Blair is certainly capable of being the most-outstanding player in this region.