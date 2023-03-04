KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bearcats and a few thousand fans sporting green made their way down to Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City on Saturday afternoon for the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
The first half was a slugfest, Northwest Missouri and Emporia State were both ice cold from the outside and every shot in the paint was heavily contested. The two teams were a combined 1-of-12 from behind the arc.
The Bearcats never trailed in the first half, but could not pull away either. Northwest led 28-26 going into the break.
“I thought in the first half we hung in there with our defense,” coach Ben McCollum said. “But that is to be expected in postseason play, the game is just slower and more of a grind and a fight.”
The fight continued in the second half. Emporia State took its first lead of the game at 31-30 with 16:29 left after a free throw by Kaden Evans.
Then the Bearcats did what they do best, win one possession at a time.
“We focus on each little possession and one possession at a time,” McCollum said. “And we treat that one possession as if it is our last possession.”
After Emporia State grabbed the lead, the Bearcats went to work. A quick 5-0 spurt highlighted by a Diego Bernard 3-pointer put Northwest up for good.
The teams traded blows to make the score 43-38 with 10:54 left in the game. Over the next six minutes of game action, the Bearcats went on a 17-2 run to put the game out of reach with 4:53 left. Emporia State’s only points in that stretch came from two free throws by Alijah Comithier. The Hornets went 0-for-4 from the field with seven turnovers in that stretch.
“It was one heck of a game there for about 25 to 30 minutes then we ran out of gas,” Emporia State coach Craig Doty said. “We looked like a team that went through a boxing match yesterday versus Lincoln and played in the back to back.”
The Bearcats cruised over the last five minutes of the game to win 63-52. Four Bearcats scored in double figures. Wes Dreamer led the way with 15 points and five rebounds. Diego Bernard did a little bit of everything with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Bennett Stirtz added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Byron Alexander fouled out, but scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 22 minutes of action.
Emporia State was led by Comithier with 20 points and nine rebounds. The MIAA leading scorer Owen Long was held to two points while missing all four shots he took.
“That’s a really good Bearcat team. They’ve won three national championships in a row and four of the last five national championships,” Doty said. “And they travel well, I loved our crowd that showed up and unfortunately it was probably 7-to-1 in the crowd.”
Northwest Missouri State will play for the MIAA Tournament Championship Game on Sunday at 1 p.m.