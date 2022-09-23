22-09-22 NWFB Moya3.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State running back Jamar Moya flexes after scoring a touchdown last week at Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Is Coach Dorrel coaching UCO?”

Just like everyone in the MIAA, Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright has heard a lot about 3-time national championship winning coach Adam Dorrel’s return to the MIAA with Central Oklahoma.

0
0
0
0
0