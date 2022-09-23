MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Is Coach Dorrel coaching UCO?”
Just like everyone in the MIAA, Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright has heard a lot about 3-time national championship winning coach Adam Dorrel’s return to the MIAA with Central Oklahoma.
The Bearcat head coach, who took over for Dorrel when he left Maryville for Abilene Christian, says that he is excited to see his friend on the other sideline this week, but that it isn’t that unusual as Wright is good friends with a lot of the rival coaches in the league.
“It is really no different,” Wright explained. “I have a lot of guys that I am friends with. Coach Dorrel and I got way back to 1995 to be specific when he was a player and I was a graduate assistant. We worked together here at Northwest Missouri State when he was the head football coach and I was the D.C. We maintain a close friendship.
“It is no different. It is the next opponent on our schedule. We were friends before this game (kicks) off. We will be friends after this game is played. It is really not about Adam Dorrel and I. It is about our football teams.”
It has been an up-and-down start for Dorrel’s football team so far this season. The Bronchos (1-2) struggled in Week 1 with a 35-0 loss at Missouri Western, but bounced back by upsetting Emporia State 21-13. Last week was a 40-21 road loss to Missouri Southern.
“They are growing as the season is going to evolve,” Wright said. “They are trying to find their chemistry, and find their people and playmakers just like we are.”
Quarterback Stephon Brown is the team’s top rusher in addition to being the top passer. The Broncho senior has more than twice as many rushing attempts as any running back with 39 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Brown has completed 40-of-65 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“He is a really talented player,” Wright said. “He can improvise and that is the thing that worries you as a defensive coach. If a play breaks down, he can still be explosive and create plays for them on the offensive side of the football.”
Freshman running back Nasir Kemper has been the other focal point of the offense as the team’s leading receiver and second-leading rusher. He has 11 catches for 97 yards and 19 carries for 84 yards.
The Bearcats young weapons around veteran quarterbacks Mike Hohensee and Braden Wright have been stepping up the last two weeks. For the season Trevon Alexander has 11 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns while Keegan Sturdy had nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Jamar Moya has been a dual threat this season with 124 yards receiving and 195 yards rushing with four total touchdowns.
“We are young, but they know what they are doing,” Moya said.
The Bearcats lead the MIAA in scoring offense and defense, and total offense and defense. The team has 15 sacks this season — more than twice as many as second-place Missouri Southern.
“The progress that those kids have made as a group is unbelievable,” Rich Wright said of the defensive line. “One of the things that I focused on before the season started is that we aren’t going to replace Sam Roberts. He made a difference in our defensive line. It doesn’t mean that we can’t be equally as good, we are just going to look different.”
The Bronchos and Bearcats will kickoff at 2 p.m. at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
“Their record isn’t speaking to how good they are,” Moya said. “They definitely have some playmakers and do some things right.”