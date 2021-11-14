MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright was very truthful in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's Division-II football playoff bracket. He believed his Bearcats should be ranked higher than the No. 3 seed in Super Region 3.
“Three seed — I was a little disappointed,” Wright said. “I’m going to be honest, I really thought we had played our way into the two seed. But it is what it is and now it is a five-game tournament (and) we have to be ready to go.”
Northwest (9-1) did play its way up from fourth in the latest regional rankings and jumped Grand Valley State with a 35-7 victory over Emporia State.
“I think we are playing our best football right now and it is a good time to do that,” Wright said. “With what we do offensively, we play off each other very well, so I think we are going to be a formidable opponent for anybody we play.”
There was no surprise at the top of the Super Region 3 as Ferris State (10-0) is the lone unbeaten team in the nation and gets the bye to begin the playoffs.
Ferris State will play the winner of Lindenwood (9-2) and fourth-seeded Grand Valley State (9-1). Grand Valley State’s lone loss this season was a 35-28 defeat at the hands of Ferris State on October 16.
The Bearcats’ opponent is Central Washington (8-2).
“Ever since that (Washburn) game, we just sat and looked at ourselves and saw what we needed to do,” Northwest linebacker Jackson Barnes said. “We’ve really been clicking ever since then.”
Central Washington was moved from Super Region 4 to avoid what would have been an MIAA rematch with Nebraska-Kearney (9-2), who was moved to Super Region 4 and will face Western Colorado (10-1).
The rule allowing teams who aren’t in the top-4 seeds to switch regions was first implemented in 2019 and is designed to avoid rematches and avoid travel expenses for teams.
“From a logistical standpoint it makes sense that Kearney moves to closer proximity to where they are at so it eliminates some flights,” Wright said. “We’ve been told in ’19 that that could happen.”
The only previous matchup between Central Washington and Northwest was in 2009 when the Bearcats won 21-20 on a blocked extra point. The Bearcats beat Grand Valley State that year to win the national championship.
The two seed in Super Region 3 is GAC champion Harding (10-1) and they will host the third MIAA in the field as Washburn (9-2) jumped over GAC schools Southeastern Oklahoma State and Henderson State to earn a playoff bid after both schools lost on Saturday.
“I was surprised that it was going to happen, but I think it is very well deserved,” Wright said of three MIAA teams making the field. “Both Washburn and Kearney are playoff-level teams and they deserve to be in the tournament.”
The MIAA is the most heavily represented conference in Super Region 3 with three teams getting in. The Great Lakes Valley Conference got one bid (Lindenwood), the Great American Conference got one bid (Harding) and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference got two (Ferris State and Grand Valley State).
“I’m not surprised, I know the conference is good,” Barnes said. “I’m excited for those two teams to get in there as well. It is good to see the MIAA have that many teams in there.”
The Bearcats now prepare to host Central Washington at noon on Saturday. It is the Bearcats NCAA-record 17th-straight playoff appearance. That span includes four of Northwest’s six national championships.
“We set an NCAA record every time we can do this in that we’ve had 17 in a row,” Wright said. “Once everything is established, you know where you are at, you know where you are going to go and it is just a matter of trying to win five games.”