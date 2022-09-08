WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Central Missouri has always been the measuring stick for the rest of the MIAA. Northwest Missouri State has an all-time record of 12-103-1 against the Jennies and are 5-46 all-time in Warrensburg.
And if playing the Jennies in Warrensburg wasn’t tough enough, the Bearcats went into Wednesday’s MIAA opener without All-American outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer. The sophomore, who was the MVP of the Lady Buff Classic two weeks ago and made the All-Tournament team at the Premier Challenge last week, had her left arm in a sling for much of the match and took it out on occasion, but was clearly favoring it as she cheered on her teammates.
“Our first two sets were our adjustment phase, but we are really, really deep and well rounded, so everyone was able to step up,” Bearcat senior Kelly Wiedemann said. “”Payton was even great on the bench (with) super high energy.”
Bearcat coach Amy Woerth didn’t provide any details on the injury post match — simply stating that Kirchhoefer was injured and unavailable for the match.
Without one of the nation’s top hitters, No. 12 Northwest had a clear adjustment period early and a slow start, but battled to force a fifth set before falling to No. 18 Central Missouri.
Despite it being the first match of conference-play, the Jennies and Bearcats have played three common opponents this season with both falling to Regis, Northwest in five, Central in four; both beating Angelo State, Northwest in a sweep, Central in five; and Northwest beating West Texas A&M in four while Central was swept by the Lady Buffs.
Kirchhoefer played huge roles in all those matches, however, and Tuesday’s first two sets showed that Northwest was adjusting. The Jennies jumped on the Bearcats 11-5 to open the first.
The Bearcats and Jennies traded big serve runs from Kristen Ford and Sydney Lierz, but Central Missouri held on for the 25-19 win in the first set.
“It is just us playing at a higher level, honestly, is what it really comes down to,” Woerth said. “We have to do a better job.”
The second set was all Central Missouri with the Jennies taking a 17-4 lead and the Bearcats not looking like they had an answer. Central Missouri won 25-14 to put the match on the verge of a sweep.
The Bearcats were not going to let that be their fate though and Olivia Dir got the team off to a 3-2 lead with back-to-back kills in the third set. The Bearcats then went on an 11-0 run with Ferguson at the service line.
“I think we came out slow and we did a good job in that third set, coming back and going on that service run, playing good defense and getting a lot of good touches on balls,” Ferguson said.
The momentum continued with USC Upstate transfer Kelly Wiedemann putting down 3-straight kills and Avery Kemp adding another for a 20-4 lead. Wiedemann saw an increased role with the team missing Kirchhoefer’s offense.
“It shows how gritty we are,” Wiedemann said. “We aren’t always the biggest team or the most athletic, but we have a really really great work ethic and drive to be able to work together and battle against those other really good teams in our conference.”
The Bearcats won the third set 25-10. They fell behind 8-4 In the fourth, but chipped away until a 5-point run at the service line for Wiedemann, including an ace, gave the Bearcats a 14-13 lead.
With the set tied at 15-15, the Bearcats went on another 5-0 run with two kills each by Ferguson and Kemp. A Wiedemann kill ended the set and gave the Bearcats a 25-20 victory.
“I’m proud of them to be able to do that and get it back evened up,” Woerth said. “They just had a better fifth set than we did.”
The teams were knotted at 7-7 in the fifth set when Central Missouri wrestled away command of the match with a 6-1 run. Northwest dropped the fifth set 15-10.
“We need to put together a better fifth set,” Woerth said. “We have to start better and we have to put together a better fifth set.”
The Bearcats were balanced offensively with Dir, Ferguson and Wiedemann each having 14 kills and Kemp picking up 11. Alyssa Rezac had 48 assists while Ford had 23 digs.
The Bearcats will be at home for the first time on Friday to host Missouri Western. The Bearcats have won the last nine meetings with the Griffons including four of the last five being sweeps.
“We know that this conference is good and every night is going to be a battle,” Ferguson said. “We have MoWest next and we are looking forward to that first home game and going out and beating MoWest.”