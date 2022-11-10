22-11-17 NWVB Kyah3.jpg
Northwest Missouri State sophomore Kyah Luhring passes a ball on Thursday at the MIAA Tournament in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The time has arrived. It is tournament time for the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team. With the MIAA Tournament this weekend leading into next week’s NCAA Central Regional, the MIAA regular-season champion Bearcats have been building for this time of year and are ready for it.

“It is really nice that we are so close to home and we get to see a lot of those Bearcat fans coming down to St. Joe to support us,” Northwest sophomore Payton Kirchhoefer said.

