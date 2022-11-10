ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The time has arrived. It is tournament time for the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team. With the MIAA Tournament this weekend leading into next week’s NCAA Central Regional, the MIAA regular-season champion Bearcats have been building for this time of year and are ready for it.
“It is really nice that we are so close to home and we get to see a lot of those Bearcat fans coming down to St. Joe to support us,” Northwest sophomore Payton Kirchhoefer said.
Nine points into the MIAA Tournament quarterfinal against Missouri Southern, the excitement and energy was sucked out of Civic Arena in St. Joseph with sophomore middle hitter Avery Kemp crumpled on the floor and holding her knee.
Kemp was helped past the Bearcat bench and to the locker room as a silent arena watched the Bearcats’ third-leader kill-getter this season put very little weight on her leg.
As Kemp left the floor, the attention shifted to true freshman Kate Frakes, who took Kemp’s place in the middle of the Bearcat front row. While the freshman doesn’t have the 222 kills that Kemp does this season, she has seen the court in 10 regular-season matches and had 49 kills in those matches.
“I’m very blessed to have that depth chart the way that we have and it was showcased tonight — in an unfortunate way, but it was showcased tonight,” Bearcat coach Amy Woerth said. “I think Kate did a great job stepping in and holding down the ship.”
Missouri Southern tied the first set at 5-5 the point after Kemp went out, but the Bearcats immediately regrouped and took control, starting with a kill from super-senior Hallie Sidney and followed by back-to-back kills from Kirchhoefer.
“I liked how they came out of, obviously a hard injury from someone — you never want to see that happen,” Woerth said. “I was very impressed with how they continued to press on. … I just felt like we played at our level. I don’t feel like we stooped down to what they did, so it was great to see us perform at our levels and the standards that we know we can do.”
The Lions were able to hang in the match and were within 13-11 before a 5-0 Bearcat run highlighted by a pair of blocks by Jaden Ferguson and Frakes. Kirchhoefer capped the first set with a kill for a 25-17 victory.
The Lions had an early lead in the second set, but a 5-0 Bearcat run included kills from Alyssa Rezac, Ferguson, Frakes and Kirchhoefer before Rezac, the newly appointed MIAA Player of the Year, capped it with an ace. The Lions would not lead again with the Bearcats winning the second set 25-19.
The team morale also received a lift midway through the second set when Kemp came out of the locker room on crutches with ice on her knee and sat on the Bearcat bench. Between the second and third sets, the team had a chance to greet their teammate, particularly the middle hitters who moved their huddle to the bench around Kemp.
“After the first set, we had to stay focused during the game, then we came off and we were like, ‘Where is Avery? Is she O.K.?’ We all care about each other and want to make sure she’s O.K.,” Kirchhoefer said. “Getting her back out there on the bench was really like a boost for us, like we need to get this done for her right now.”
The third set was all Bearcats from the beginning as they erupted to a 9-1 lead with Frakes serving. The Lions attempted to claw back a few times, but the Bearcats weren’t going to be denied with 3-straight Kirchhoefer kills finishing the match with a 25-17 final set.
The sweep after Central Missouri was upset in the prior match was a big statement according to Woerth.
“It can happen to anybody and it wasn’t going to happen to us,” Woerth said. “And that was what we made a statement of.”
Kirchhoefer finished with 17 kills and 20 digs while Ferguson had 13 and 12. Between the two of them, they committed just one attack error. Sidney added nine kills. Rezac had 38 assists and 23 digs.
The 10th-ranked Bearcats will face 20th-ranked Washburn at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
“We all want to play in the postseason, it is really a goal for every team, I feel like, and just to get out here and to be able to do it with these girls — we are definitely going to have to battle through some things, but I believe that we can get it done,” Kirchhoefer said.
Washburn 3, Central Oklahoma 2
The fifth-seeded Ichabods rallied from dropping the first set to the fourth-seeded Bronchos on Thursday for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 17-15 win in five sets.
Jalyn Stevenson led the Ichabods with 18 kills while Corinna McMullen had three aces along with 42 assists. Former Bearcat Sophie McMullen had seven kills and 21 digs.
The Broncos were led by Jenna Karp and Sydney Huck with 20 kills each.
Pittsburg State 3, Central Missouri 0
The shocker of the tournament has been sixth-seeded Pittsburg State sweeping perennial power Central Missouri. The Gorillas were dominant in a 25-18, 25-12, 25-23 sweep.
Meg Auten led the Gorillas with 17 kills while Lexi Miller had 12.
The Jennies were seventh in the most recent regional ranking with the Bronchos eighth. Both teams’ early exits from the MIAA Tournament open intrigue for the selection process especially with Washburn as the defending national runner-up and outside the top-10 regionally last week.
Nebraska-Kearney 3, Missouri Western 0
Just like the Bearcats in the top half of the bracket, the second-seeded Lopers made quick work of their opponents on Thursday with seventh-seeded Missouri Western standing little chance. The Lopers swept the Griffons 25-18, 25-22 and 25-19.
Emerson Cya led the Lopers with 17 kills while Peyton Neff had 35 assists and three aces.
The Lopers and the Gorillas play in the early semifinal on Friday with a 5 p.m. start. The championship on Saturday is at 6 p.m.