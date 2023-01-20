MARYVILLE, Mo. — After shooting 7-of-27 in the first half and trailing to Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State opened the second half with six-straight baskets and set the tone for a 73-52 victory.
“In the first half, we were getting good looks,” Northwest senior Diego Bernard said. “We were driving, attacking, getting good kick-outs. We just weren’t hitting them like we normally do. In the locker room, we (weren’t) panicked. We knew those shots were going to go in if we kept on taking good shots.”
The Mules (8-10, 4-8 MIAA) took a 28-21 lead into halftime and the Bearcats (16-2, 9-2 MIAA) were just 3-of-15 from 3-point range. Northwest was able to generate 3-point plays by getting to the rim early and often in the second half.
“In the second half, we calmed down,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “Our effort was good, so you can calm down, regroup, get yourself refocused and I thought in the second half, we were 10 times better at doing that.”
After Mitch Mascari started the half with a basket and Central Missouri responded by splitting a pair of free throws, Wes Dreamer took a feed from Bennett Stirtz and finished an and-1 play.
Diego Bernard got a steal and finished a layup on the next possession to force a Central Missouri timeout with the Mules clinging to a 29-28 lead.
“Coach got onto me, telling me that I needed to be the spark to start it up,” Bernard said. “I got that steal and we started going a little bit.”
Another turnover for the Mules led to a Luke Waters 3-point play to give the Bearcats the lead. Bernard followed with another 3-point play and Dreamer then stepped behind the arc for the Bearcats’ sixth-straight make and first 3-pointer of the half.
“It is nice,” McCollum joked. “It makes coaching a lot easier when you make shots.”
The shooting continued with Daniel Abreu and Dreamer hitting back-to-back 3-pointers for the first double-digit lead of the night at 53-41 with 10:53 left. Mascari added another 3-point play off a hustle play from Dreamer to save a possession and extend the lead to 15.
The lead continued to grow until the final 21-point final margin.
“Because the effort was good, you are able to go in at halftime and not get on their effort,” McCollum said. “You are able to just make some adjustments and make sure that we are doing what we are supposed to do. I thought we did that in the second half.”
Dreamer finished with a game-high 21 points while Bernard had 20. The Bearcats shot 72 percent (18-of-25) in the second half.
Stirtz played all 40 minutes and finished with nine points while Waters had eight, Abreu had seven, Mascari had five, Byron Alexander had two and Isaiah Jackson had one.
“Defensively, he was much better today than he has been,” McCollum said of Stirtz. “That is most important. Then offensively, he is alway pretty savvy. It is hard to close out games as a true freshman and he is learning. … He is learning everyday.”
The Bearcats will host Lincoln (10-4, 6-4 MIAA) on Saturday. The Blue Tigers beat Missouri Western, 70-56, on Thursday.