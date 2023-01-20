23-01-26 NW Luke.jpg
Northwest senior Luke Waters celebrates an and-1 opportunity early in the second half on Thursday in Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After shooting 7-of-27 in the first half and trailing to Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State opened the second half with six-straight baskets and set the tone for a 73-52 victory.

“In the first half, we were getting good looks,” Northwest senior Diego Bernard said. “We were driving, attacking, getting good kick-outs. We just weren’t hitting them like we normally do. In the locker room, we (weren’t) panicked. We knew those shots were going to go in if we kept on taking good shots.”

