MARYVILLE, Mo. — None of the 18 Northwest football seniors were born yet when Emporia State last beat the Bearcats in 1994.
The team made sure that 27-game streak stayed intact, along with its four-game winning streak to end the regular season to claim the MIAA crown, the first outright conference championship and third title of coach Rich Wright’s tenure. The 35-7 drubbing of the Hornets (6-5) Saturday at Bearcat Stadium will extend another remarkable streak: 17 consecutive NCAA Division II playoff appearances.
Led by senior Sam Roberts on this Senior Day, the defense of Northwest (9-1) shut down Emporia State’s passing and running game. The defense limited Brandon Gleason, the MIAA passing leader, to 85 yards on 13-32 passing and intercepted him twice. The Bearcats, who lead the nation in allowing only 38 rushing yards per game, gave up only 21 yards on 19 carries. Roberts, who notched seven tackles and a sack, was not surprised with the run defense.
“All day, every day, we focus on stopping the run,” Roberts said. “We set our goal at 50 rushing yards per game, and we try to exceed that. I’m not surprised. We work so hard at stopping the run — that’s what we do.”
On the other side of the ball, Northwest was equally dominant. Northwest went up 35-0 before Emporia State was able to get a fourth-quarter touchdown, racking up 590 yards of offense. Two of those touchdowns came on big plays, a 79-yard pass play from Mike Hohensee to Imoni Donadelle in the first quarter and a 60-yard quarterback scamper from Hohensee in the second quarter. Hohensee had 96 yards on the ground to go with his 243 yards on 11-18 passing, which impressed Wright.
“Mike has been playing really well,” Wright said. “His mobility really helps us. And not just his running the football—being able to move in the pocket, to bootleg out, to roll to buy himself time. It changes the dynamic of what we do.”
Sandwiched between those touchdowns orchestrated by Hohensee was Al McKeller, the MIAA’s leading rusher, running for a 5-yard score in the second quarter, helping the Bearcats go up 21-0 at the half. McKeller added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to round out the Bearcat scoring and put the game out of reach. McKeller, an All-American transfer from the University of Indianapolis who ran 31 times for 169 yards, said he is grateful to spend his senior year at Northwest.
“Northwest gave me a second chance,” McKeller said. “I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing and show them that they didn’t make a wrong move and to show everybody that I’m blessed to come here.”
Other key offensive contributors were Jamar Moya (12 carries for 69 yards) and Trevon Alexander, who had three receptions for 66 yards.
“We have a lot of weapons,” Wright said. “There’s a lot of toys in the toybox for Coach [offensive coordinator Todd] Sturdy to work with.”
Some of those weapons, like McKeller, just had their last regular season game in Bearcat Stadium, and Wright said he is glad those 18 seniors can go out with a conference championship.
“It’s a special senior day for all those guys. They’ve sacrificed a lot to get an opportunity to win the conference. It makes all those days in the weight room and running sprints worth it.”
Roberts agreed: “We put in a lot of hard work over the years, and to see it come to fruition at this moment in time is just amazing. I love those guys. It has become a brotherhood. They preach brotherhood, and it is real.”
Wright said he plans to have a relaxing night before the NCAA selection show Sunday, when Northwest will find out where it is seeded and if it will host one or more playoff games. The team is ranked fourth in the AFCA national poll, but also fourth in the stacked Super Region Three. The three teams ahead of Northwest in the region — Ferris State, Harding and Grand Valley State — all won their games on Saturday.
While Northwest football making the NCAA playoffs has become as much a fall tradition as turkey and pumpkin spice latte, Wright understands the magnitude of earning a berth.
“To be in the national playoffs is special,” Wright said. “We’ve had so much success here that you take it for granted. It’s something that a lot of programs would give anything to be able to do. I’m excited for tomorrow and the selection show. We’re playing our best football at the right time, and I’m looking forward to the challenge of whoever we play.”