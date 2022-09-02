MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State soccer team is still waiting for a match when it is at full-strength with all its starters, but that hasn’t stopped the Bearcats from going 2-0-1 to start the season.
The Bearcats continued their hot start on Thursday against Missouri-St. Louis with the return of First Team All-MIAA forward Kaylie Rock to the lineup. Rock played with a wrap on her hamstring, but the injury didn’t seem to slow her down.
“Missing two games feels like an eternity and I really just missed being on the field with my team,” Rock said. “… I pulled my hammy a little bit about two weeks ago. It felt a lot better today. It is a little sore, a little tight, but nothing scary so it feels good.”
Rock sparked the offense in the ninth minute as the Bearcats absolutely dominated the first half of play. Rock found sophomore Hannah Stirling with a pass as the midfielder cut to the goal. Stirling quickly put away the opportunity for her second goal in the first three games this season.
“As soon as I heard her voice, I had confidence that she could put it away so I found her as quick as I could,” Rock said.
The Bearcats weren’t done putting the pressure on the Tritons and nine minutes later, Rock picked up her second assist of the day with a pass to Teagan Blackburn. The junior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, put the goal away for her first of the season and a 2-0 lead.
“I heard her calling for it, she was open in front of the goal, I knew she was confident and that dishing off to her was going to be a better opportunity than taking a shot,” Rock said.
Northwest continued to dominate the first half and out-shot UMSL 10-1 in the opening 45 minutes. They couldn’t find the back of the net again, however, and the score stayed 2-0 at halftime.
The Tritons came out more physical after halftime which did slow down the Bearcat offense, but in the 52nd minute, a penalty in the box gave Northwest a penalty kick which senior Kaitlyn Case sank for the 3-0 advantage.
“We are happy to get away with a result,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon said. “Scrappy team, hard fought in the second half. They just played us differently in the second half — just a little more aggressive. And we responded.”
Despite having Rock back, the Bearcats still didn’t have a full lineup with freshman keeper Lily Ellis sidelined. Eliis had shutouts in each of the Bearcats’ first two matches, but suffered a leg injury in the second game.
Gordon expects Ellis to be available again soon.
“She had been training, but we are confident in Grace’s (Goetsch) ability,” Gordon said.
With the freshman out, Northwest had the luxury of turning to a veteran with eight career starts in senior Grace Goetsch.
“There are some teams in the league who would love to have either of our keepers,” Gordon said.
Goetsch wasn’t needed to be counted on much with two saves for the match, but in the 87th minute with a 3-1 score, UMSL looked like they might have life with a penalty kick opportunity. Goetsch had other ideas though and dove to her right to save the shot and essentially end the match.
“Obviously, that is a very intense situation, both for the opposing team and for the keeper,” Goetsch said. “… I was focused. I picked what side I wanted to go to and I stuck with it. It worked out and luckily I made the save and we won the game.”
Her teammates named Goetsch the ‘Player on Fire’ in the post-game huddle, an award that comes with a plastic red fireman’s helmet.
“Grace stepped up and we all had confidence in her,” Rock said. “She has been feeling really good. She has been working super hard.”
Northwest wraps up non-conference play on Sunday at Sioux Falls before getting into conference play next Friday at Missouri Western. The team is at home next Sunday against traditional MIAA power Central Missouri.