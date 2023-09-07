MARYVILLE, Mo. — Garin Higgins has had a lot of very talented quarterbacks at Emporia State during his 15 seasons leading the Hornet program, but he’s never had a passing performance like senior quarterback Braden Gleason helped produce last Thursday in a 56-10 rout of Lincoln.
“For them, everything offensively gets driven through the quarterback,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
As the team broke the school record for passing yards, Gleason came out of the contest with 5:39 left in the game, but despite not playing the last third of the game, he completed 42-of-49 passes for 442 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
The video game numbers included 106 yards for Jaylen Varner, 99 yards and a touchdown for Trenden Collins, 94 yards and four touchdowns for Tyler Kahmann and 70 yards for Zion Jones. Twelve different Hornets caught passes in the game.
“We got to tackle better, first and foremost,” Wright said. “We didn’t tackle very well last Thursday night. That is one area of emphasis. The second is to get people to third down and long. That has kinda been a hallmark of what we’ve been able to do here — get people into predictable situations on third down, and then we can become more multiple in what we do.
“... We need to have a big change this week because it is a much bigger test going against the offense that we are going to play.”
Wright is no stranger to preparing for a Higgins’ offense as Northwest is 36-2 all-time against Emporia State including a 29-game winning streak dating back to 1994.
“Emporia State is a good football team,” Wright said. “Garin Higgins — and I’ve said this for years — does as good of a job as anybody in our league getting the most out of his talent. A lot of returners back on both sides of the football for them.”
Last season was a tight contest in the regular-season finale where the Bearcats won 27-21 to secure their spot in the NCAA Division-II Playoffs and knock Emporia State out of contention.
The Bearcats also go into their first home game of the season riding an 18-game home winning streak. That is the sixth longest current streak in Division-II, going back to 2018.
Slowing down Gleason and the Hornet quick passing attack will be key for Wright’s defense this week. Gleason was having a tremendous season last season as well, but against Northwest was 26-for-44 for 198 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
“If you let Gleason catch the ball and throw the ball, you are going to be in for a long day,” Wright said. “He is extremely efficient at it. His receivers understand concepts. They do a great job with what they do offensively. We have to be able to disrupt the timing of their offense. If we can disrupt the timing of their offense, then you allow the defensive line to kinda get into the game and create some plays for you. That is paramount for us.”
While the passing game excelled against Lincoln, the rushing game was limited to four yards per carry last week. Last season, Lincoln surrendered nearly six yards per carry.
Wright says scouting the Hornets against Lincoln is tougher than if they would have gone against one of the more competitive MIAA teams in Week 1.
“First of all, no disrespect to Lincoln, but Emporia was obviously a much better team than what Lincoln was,” Wright explained. “So unfortunately, you only get a limited glimpse as to what they do and how they do it. I would have loved to see them play somebody a little more competitive, put it that way.”
The Bearcat offense was effective in the 31-24 win at Missouri Southern on Thursday night. Mike Hohensee threw for 278 yards while Jay Harris had the most rushing yards in the MIAA last week with 131 yards and two touchdowns.
“With our O-line giving me that much time to throw the ball, it makes it a lot easier to find open guys,” Hohensee said. “I was just taking what the defense was giving me and our guys were getting open.”
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Bearcat Stadium. The first 3,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt from US Bank.
“Always exciting to get back in front of our home fans, especially on a Thursday night,” Hohensee said. “Night games are usually pretty awesome in Bearcat Stadium, so we are all really excited to get in front of our home fans again.”