MARYVILLE, Mo. — With three weeks left in the MIAA regular season, the men’s championship race has crystallized with Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State each three games ahead of third-place Lincoln.
The Bronchos (21-2; 15-2 MIAA) and the Bearcats (21-2; 14-2 MIAA) hold the top two spots in the the regional projections as well, so the close to the season and the MIAA Tournament are likely to determine which school will host the NCAA Division-II Central Region Tournament.
“It makes each game that much more important,” Northwest sophomore Byron Alexander said. “If we take anything for granted, we could lose the first-place spot.”
Each of the past two seasons, Northwest won the regional and national championships, but had to go on the road to a Northern Sun school for regionals each time.
Central Oklahoma and Northwest will play in two weeks with the Bronchos visiting Maryville on February 23 — the next home game for the Bearcats.
The collision course to that game continued on Saturday with Northwest rolling past Washburn, 79-53, and Central Oklahoma beating Fort Hays State, 66-51.
“We knew exactly what we needed to do going into the game — and when we were able to execute and play defense the way we did in the first half, that builds our confidence up,” Alexander said.
The Bearcats wasted very little time blowing out a Washburn team — which has been very competitive with Northwest during the national championship years, but is in a rebuilding year this season.
Northwest scored the first five points of the game and a 5-0 personal run by Alexander made the margin 13-4. Alexander has become a vital spark plug off the bench for Northwest this season with the Bearcats ability to run offense through him in the post and his explosive finishing ability.
“He has found a niche,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “He had a niche as a freshman and then it changed last year, and now it changed again. He is very good at setting screens and diving off of them.”
Alexander was a guard at Staley High School and began as one for the Bearcats as a critical piece to the second of the 3-straight national titles. After dealing with injuries and illness last season, Alexander has shifted to more of a post role where his quickness and athleticism poses mismatches for opponents.
“Evolving my game into that role — it just took time,” Alexander said. “Whenever I go through film and stuff with Mac and we go through practices, he kinda tells me that this is what I need to do and whenever I do it, I can see the open shots that everyone gets and I can see the different looks that we all get.”
On Saturday, Bearcat captain Diego Bernard picked up his second foul at the 12:07 mark of the first half and the 5-year starter went to the bench for the remainder of the half. Earlier this season, McCollum had remarked on the team’s need to generate energy without relying on Bernard.
The Ichabods struck with a quick 5-0 run after Bernard went to the bench and cut the lead to 13-9, but Northwest roared back with a 26-5 onslaught, which was capped by freshman Bennett Stirtz getting a steal and finishing a dunk on the other end to push the lead to 39-14.
“I thought Isaiah (Jackson) came in and he was fantastic,” McCollum said. “I thought Byron was fantastic coming in. Anybody that came in, I thought, brought a lot of energy. And I thought the crowd was awesome. It was really neat to have a good crowd. It is a fun product to cheer for. It is not even so much that we deserve something, it is really a good product.
“It is really enjoyable to come out to these games and you kinda disconnect from reality for two, two and a half hours and watch some of the best kids in the world, not necessarily the best basketball players in the world, but the best kids in the world — just great human beings interact with each other. I think that is a cool deal."
The halftime margin was 39-16. Wes Dreamer out-scored the Ichabods by himself in the first half with 19 points.
“The guards were just getting me open looks,” Dreamer said. “Getting that first three to go always feels good.”
Bernard made his presence known to begin the second half with the first eight points for the Bearcats after he was scoreless in the first half.
The lead grew to 33 points on back-to-back 3-pointers from Dreamer. Dreamer finished with 25 points.
“He just got good looks and he took good looks,” McCollum said. “Sometimes when you are a shooter, some games you might be 1-for-1 and that’s it. You have to be ok with that, because what happens is you can’t go 1-for-11 on bad shots. You have to make sure that you are patient and find the shots that you want to take. Then once you get a little bit hot, then you can take a few heat checks and see if the other stuff will go in. I thought he did a better job of finding good shots tonight.”
The victory was punctuated by Bernard with 7:32 left as he stole the ball and threw down a tomahawk dunk to the delight of the big crowd in Bearcat Arena.
“I saw him going and he was going and he kinda had the look in his eye, but the look went away for a split second,” McCollum said. “And then he heard the crowd start to go, and you could see it change. He was like, ‘I better dunk this, I gotta put on a show.’ So then he decided to go. Man, that thing is just so violent when he dunks it, isn’t it?”
Stirtz finished with 16 points while Alexander had 14 and Bernard had 10. Daniel Abreu, Isaiah Jackson, Spencer Schomers and Christian Stanislav each had three and Luke Waters added two in his return to action for the Bearcats.
Northwest has four road games before the big matchup with Central Oklahoma. The Bearcats are at Rogers State on Thursday and Northeastern State on Saturday.