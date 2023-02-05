23-02-09 NWW Mac.jpg
Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum talks with Isaiah Jackson during the second half against Washburn on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With three weeks left in the MIAA regular season, the men’s championship race has crystallized with Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State each three games ahead of third-place Lincoln.

The Bronchos (21-2; 15-2 MIAA) and the Bearcats (21-2; 14-2 MIAA) hold the top two spots in the the regional projections as well, so the close to the season and the MIAA Tournament are likely to determine which school will host the NCAA Division-II Central Region Tournament.

