MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State soccer team capped a stellar weekend for Bearcat athletics with a 3-0 victory in the MIAA quarterfinals over Washburn on Sunday afternoon at Bearcat Pitch.
“It definitely feels great to start with a W,” Adell Gore said.
It was a tale of two halves on Sunday for the Bearcat offense, but the constant was the same that it has been all season with Lily Ellis and the Bearcat defense. The freshman goalkeeper leads the nation in shutouts.
“They can’t give me all the credit,” Ellis said. “I have amazing defenders and an amazing team. It is cool for my part, but it is definitely a team effort.”
During an 8-game winning streak, Northwest has allowed just one goal — a penalty kick in the final minutes against Rogers State against backup keeper Grace Goetsch.
Ellis and her starting backline of Letycia Bonifacio, Sydney Mueller, Ashton Main and Grace Wineinger were rock solid once again on Sunday with Ellis making four first-half saves and six total in the shutout.
The Bearcat offense was slower to get going, but when they did they got going fast. In the first half, the Bearcats had several shots just miss goal, but finished with just two shots on goal. That quickly changed in the second half.
“At halftime we decided to come out with a different energy and I think that showed,” Gore said.
Just 41 seconds into the second half, Hannah Stirling collected a pass from Gore and guided the ball just past a diving save attempt for a 1-0 lead.
“It was a slow roller in, but Hannah worked her tail off just to get in and just just gave it a little nudge,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon said.
The Bearcats kept their pressure on Ichabods throughout the second period and Gore was returned the favor 13 minutes later as Sophie Cissell found the sophomore forward drilled the ball into the upper left corner of the net.
Gore has seen her role grow throughout the season and Sunday was the second-most minutes she had had this season with 61. The former standout on the high school basketball court as well is someone that Gordon believes he could use all over the field, but is filling a need at the forward spot now.
“She is so unconventional in the things she does, but it translates to our game so well,” Gordon said. “She just brings a touch and an athleticism that I think comes from her growing up in multiple sports. She is an incredible basketball player too. I almost think that some of the things she does are related to what she would do as a guard with the ball.
“… She can play center back too. She is a very good center back. She can play in the mid.”
Gore has five goals in the last five matches for Northwest and has given the offense a shot in the arm recently.
“I like being at the 9,” Gore said. “… I’m definitely comfortable with it. I played the 9 a lot in high school, but college soccer is also different and playing the 9 is different. There is a lot of growing to do too.”
The trend of making a good assist and being rewarded with a goal continued just six minutes later with Sophie Cissell banging home what her father Chris Cissell, the head coach at Division-I Grand Canyon University, described on Twitter as a “world-class goal.” Her current coach agreed that it was special.
“When she gets a hold of one and for her to hit the inside of the pipe like that, I always think it gives it great effect (as) the ball rolls around the back of the net,” Gordon said. “She just powered it. She can create so much power with her technique. For a player to hit the ball that hard with the inside of her foot is pretty impressive.”
Kaylie Rock dribbled through the Ichabod defense as she and Cissell out-ran Washburn’s entire defense and Rock fed the ball across the field to Cissell on the right side of the goal who shot the ball across the goal, banging it off the left post for a 3-0 lead.
“Good assist from Kaylie Rock, she made a perfect pass,” Cissell said.
From there, Gordon rotated his players and got some substitutes some minutes and allowed Ellis to maintain her shutout.
The third-seeded Bearcats advance in the MIAA Tournament to Friday’s semifinal in Warrensburg where they will meet the second-seeded Emporia State Hornets who beat Northeastern State 2-0. The Bearcats lost to the Hornets 3-2 in Emporia earlier this season with Mackenzie Dimarco getting a hat trick, including the game-winner with 11 minutes to play.
The other semifinal is top-seeded Central Missouri and fourth-seeded Fort Hays State. The championship will be Sunday in Warrensburg.