MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State played host to the Wildcats of Central Washington Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
The Bearcat defense showed up in a big way, limiting Central Washington to 10 first downs and 173 total yards on offense. Holding the visitors to a mere 91 passing yards, Northwest advanced to the second round of the playoffs following a prominent 50-21 victory at Bearcat Stadium.
“You know, we challenged them all week to come out fast,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “Central Washington hadn’t played in a close game for weeks, and we felt like if we could come out and get them down early, we could create a little shadow of doubt for them and we were able to do that.”
The ‘Cats came out fast and they never looked back. Northwest received the opening kickoff and were able to march down the field and score on its opening drive of the ballgame. After a heavy dose of Al McKeller, it was Mike Hohensee who was able to plunge it in from 1-yard out. Northwest led 6-0 with 11:41 remaining in the first quarter.
Forcing a Central Washington 3-and-out, the Northwest offense continued what it was able to do on the first drive. On a drive that lasted six minutes long, the ‘Cats were able to find the end zone thanks to McKeller who was able to cross the goal line from 3-yards out to give Northwest a 13-0 advantage with 3:54 left in the first quarter.
“A lot of credit to the offensive line, it wasn’t really hard to see anything, the holes were wide open,” McKeller said. “I just have to do my job at hitting those holes and getting in the end zone.”
The second quarter did not start off in Northwest’s favor. Following a Bearcat fumble, Central Washington found themselves in prime scoring position. The Wildcats were able to capitalize with an 8-yard pass from Quincy Glasper to Tyler Flanagan to make the score 13-7, still in favor of Northwest. On the ensuing drive, Hohensee went to run to the left and it was obvious he had sustained an injury as he was having trouble walking with a normal motion. Stepping in would be Braden Wright, the season’s original starting quarterback.
Wright was able to step into the game and find his rhythm instantly. Filling in for Hohensee in the middle of the drive, Wright was tasked with converting a third-and-long in the redzone. Wright, looking like his old self, remained calm in the pocket and threw a bullet to Imoni Donadelle for a 17-yard touchdown reception. Northwest found itself with a 20-7 lead with 5:41 left before halftime.
Forcing a quick three-and-out, Wright and the Northwest offense ran back onto the field looking for more points before going into the locker room at the break. Wright displayed his dual-threat ability, throwing the ball well and running it when necessary. Capping off a two-minute drive, Wright was able to find Cole Hembrough wide-open in the flats and then Hembrough was able to sprint his way for a 26-yard catch and score. The Bearcats held a 27-7 advantage heading into halftime.
“It was fun to be back out there,” Wright said. “Seeing Mike go down sucks, and then getting thrown into the game without any warmup, that is never the situation you want to be in but everyone rallies it and we all understand that it is the next man up.”
The third quarter was much of the same for the Bearcats. Opening the second half with a four-minute drive, Wright was able to plunge his way in from 1-yard out by way of a quarterback sneak. Northwest saw its lead extend to 34-7 with 9:15 left in the third quarter.
With the defense playing stellar, the offense was back on the field following a quick Central Washington punt. Wright was able to find Donadelle for the second time of the contest for a 30-yard touchdown to extend Northwest’s lead even further to 41-7. Wright finished the day going 11 for 15 with 178 yards and three passing touchdowns.
After the Bearcat defense was able to grab an interception, the offense was back on the field once again. This time, it was McKeller’s turn to get another score. Showing his power and speed, McKeller was able to sprint his way 14-yards for the rushing score. McKeller finished the contest with 23 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Harding was able to beat MIAA foe Washburn, which means the Bearcats will travel to Arkansas next Saturday for a matchup in the second round of the playoffs.
“It is never my favorite week of the year prepping for Harding, nor is it anybody else’s,” Wright said. “Say a prayer for my wife and two children, I am miserable to be around. The players know I am going to be miserable to be around and the scout team knows I am going to be miserable to be around. If there is one good thing about this coming week, it is getting to be with my guys during Thanksgiving.”