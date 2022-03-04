KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in nearly a decade, Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball is not the top seed going into the MIAA Tournament, but that doesn’t change how Rogers State coach Justin Barkley views the Bearcats.
“That is what a winning culture looks like,” Barkley said.
Thursday’s 72-50 Northwest victory over Barkley’s Hillcats in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament also didn’t change that thought.
“Honestly, this is going to sound pretty silly, but we were glad we got the chance to play Northwest Missouri,” Barkley said. “First of all the respect we have for them. They are the standard.
“We got a lot of respect for that program. They play hard. They play the right way. They are well-coached. I’m just thankful that we got to be here and be part of this. And our two seniors here could compete against the best. And that is what we did tonight.”
Rogers State was coming off a win over Missouri Western in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday and carried that momentum into Thursday and took a 6-0 lead over the Bearcats.
Northwest wasn’t down for long though. With illness affecting the starting lineup, Northwest was without Byron Alexander and Wes Dreamer was limited to a bench role. The short-handed Bearcats took command of the game with a 14-2 run.
“I thought that we executed defensively really well,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said.
The team’s other veterans Luke Waters, Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins each hit 3-pointers during the onslaught which took command of the game. Freshman Isaiah Jackson, a William Chrisman graduate, got the start in his home city and also scored during the run.
“Defensively, that is what I come out to do and I kind of find myself offensively,” Jackson said. “… I’ll do whatever is needed, really.”
The Bearcats pushed the lead to double figures with a 3-pointer by Hudgins, reigning National Player of the Year who was recently named the MIAA Player of the Year for the third season in a row.
Hudgins scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and was just third on the team in scoring behind Bernard and Dreamer, but Dreamer says he and Bernard love working off the attention Hudgins gets.
“They usually have their best defender on Trevor, so I tend to work with Diego a little bit more,” Dreamer said. “I think we can get a little bit more of the advantage, me and him, so we just try to figure out throughout the whole game what is working.”
Dreamer had back-to-back 3-pointers to end the half and extend the lead to 35-19. The sophomore didn’t practice all week due to sickness, but participated in shoot around before the game and was deemed ready to play off the bench.
“Got a good rhythm this morning and in warmups,” Dreamer said.
Bernard had seven of the first nine points of the second half of the lead ballooned to 21. Jackson got the margin to 24 with a 3-point play before the whole team began looking for Dreamer.
Waters, Bernard and Hudgins each hit Dreamer with assists on 3-straight possessions for 3-pointers. Two free throws for Bernard and the lead was 30 with 8:26 remaining.
Bernard finished with 18 points while Dream made 5-of-8 3-pointers off the bench and had 15 points. Hudgins filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Jackson was all over the floor in his 39 minutes. He had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, led the team with seven rebounds, had three assists and no turnovers and guarded Hillcat top scorer Devin Pullum. The 16 point-per-game scorer was held to just 10 and had four turnovers and one assist.
“I thought they did a great job tonight on Devin,” Barkley said. “They were physical. They pushed us out. … That is a credit to Ben. He had his guys ready to go.”
Northwest now awaits the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between third-seeded Fort Hays State and sixth-seeded Missouri Southern. The semifinal game is Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
“These kids lose a couple games and it’s like ‘What wrong with the Bearcats?’” McCollum said. “It’s like, ‘Yeah alright, something is wrong with us apparently.’ That is kinda the mindset that we go with. Everyone thinks something is wrong with us so we make sure to let our guys know that that is what it is.”