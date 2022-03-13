SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When Diego Bernard might as well been announcing Northwest Missouri State’s presence in the MIAA Tournament as let out a celebratory yell while he landed after throwing down a dunk to put the Bearcats up 17 in Sunday’s first half against Washburn.
“That was nice,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said.
The Bearcats rolled over MIAA-rival Washburn in the first half of regional semifinals and held on for a 70-55 win on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“I thought that in the first half, we just executed our game plan,” McCollum said. “We literally walked over it today and they did exactly what we said. It might be the first time in the history of our team this year. I saw them come out on defense and the defensive spacing was great. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they are actually doing it.’ They will do when the game it on the line, but to start the game like that was like ‘Holy cow, I must of said something right today or something.’”
It was the Bearcats’ and Ichabods’ eighth meeting in the last two years with Northwest knocking out Washburn in the regional semifinals the past two seasons. Northwest is 5-3 in the eight meetings overall.
“I really thought going in (to the NCAA Tournament) that they were one of the best teams in the country and still do,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats got out to a 17-7 after Trevor Hudgins knocked down a 3-pointer with 10:13 left in the opening half.
Those were the only three points for Hudgins in the first half, but the supporting cast excelled around the senior. Mitch Mascari went 3-for-3 with all three being 3-pointers in the first half. His shot with 5:29 left increased the lead to 28-12.
“They made plays and we didn’t,” Washburn coach Brett Ballard said. “I thought their role guys, and I shouldn’t say role because they are really good players, I thought (Isaiah) Jackson and Bernard were terrific tonight. We did a really good job on Trev, but those guys stepped up when they needed it and they were just a little bit tougher.”
Mascari’s third triple of the half ballooned the margin to 21 points with 1:59 left.
“He’s a good player,” McCollum said. “We’ve got good players that don’t get hardly any time, if any time. That is the hard part of being on a championship team is the sacrifice that is required. Everybody talks about sacrifice until it’s ‘I need you to sacrifice.’ Then it’s like, ‘Oh, everyone else needs to sacrifice.’ People don’t understand — that is what goes into winning.”
In the final 100 seconds of the first half, Washburn hit three 3-pointers to cut the halftime lead to 41-27.
Washburn continued to cut into the margin in the second half with a 3-point play from senior guard Jalen Lewis to pull within four points with 10 minutes left in the game.
Luke Waters responded with his first made shot of the night — a 3-pointer off Hudgins’ seventh assist.
Washburn’s Johnny Clausing answered in the paint, but Dreamer, who battled with Clausing all night, knocked down a 3-pointer and Bernard hit two foul shots to push the margin back to 10. Dreamer finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks while Clausing had 10 points and six rebounds.
“He just battles down there,” McCollum said of Dreamer. “That is what we have down there — a 200-pound animal. You ever seen the ‘Ultimate Warrior’ with the bands and muscles?”
Washburn was able to get back within six, but Northwest put the game away with a 6-0 run, capped by a Hudgins floater with 2:35 left.
Both teams’ star guards were limited offensively with Hudgins being held to seven and Washburn’s Tyler Geiman finishing with two points on 1-of-12 shooting.
“Two of the best backcourts in the history of the MIAA competing with each other and someone was going to go home,” McCollum said. “You don’t want to go home, first of all, but if it is to guys like Tyler and Jalen Lewis, who are just classy kids and just compete.”
Isaiah Jackson finished with 13 points and eight rebounds while primarily guarding Geiman.
“Isaiah had a huge part in that,” McCollum said of Geiman’s off night. “Isaiah’s feet defensively are absolutely absurd. He is one of the best feet-movers that I’ve ever coached.”
Bernard led Northwest in scoring with 18 points and had four steals. In addition to Dreamer’s 16, Jackson’s 13 and Mascari’s nine, Hudgins and Waters each had seven.
Michael Keegan led Washburn with 16 points and Lewis with 14.
“Jalen Lewis, Tyler Geiman, Trev and Diego are all cut from the same cloth,” Ballard said. “They come from good families, they are tough, they are competitive. They embody everything you want in a student-athlete.”
Northwest advances to the regional final on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Bearcats play top-seeded and host school Augustana, who defeated Upper Iowa 65-60 on Sunday night.