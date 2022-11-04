22-11-03 NW FB Braden3.jpg
Northwest Missouri State quarterback Braden Wright drags a tackler last Saturday in Kearney, Nebraska. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It has been since Year 1 of the Mel Tjeerdsma era since Missouri Southern has defeated Northwest Missouri State. Since that 34-9 Lion victory in Joplin, the Bearcats have won 26-straight in the series.

Northwest coach Rich Wright knows that this year’s Southern team isn’t the same as those other teams as second-year coach Atiba Bradley has Missouri Southern with a chance for its first winning season in nearly a decade and third since 1997.

