MARYVILLE, Mo. — It has been since Year 1 of the Mel Tjeerdsma era since Missouri Southern has defeated Northwest Missouri State. Since that 34-9 Lion victory in Joplin, the Bearcats have won 26-straight in the series.
Northwest coach Rich Wright knows that this year’s Southern team isn’t the same as those other teams as second-year coach Atiba Bradley has Missouri Southern with a chance for its first winning season in nearly a decade and third since 1997.
“I think he is doing a great job of trying to build a culture and program down there and you can see it starting to pay its dividends,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
Bradley played at Southern in the early 2000’s and the Joplin native worked under Bart Tatum as a Lion assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Last season, he helped the Lions improve to 3-8 overall and this year, the team got off to a 4-2 start before losing three games by a total of 10 points the last three weeks with Central Missouri, Emporia State and Missouri Western.
The Lion offense is led by another Joplin native with sophomore running back Nathan Glades. Glades is the leading rusher in the MIAA among running backs with 787 yards including four 100-yard games.
“Schematically, they are doing a good job to accentuate the run game out of different formations and looks,” Wright said.
Richard Jordan Jr., headlines the Southern defense. He is second in the MIAA with 86 tackles and leads the MIAA with four forced fumbles.
“Defensively, they move around a lot — particularly up front,” Wright said. “They stunt a lot with a decent amount of blitzing. More of a Tampa-2 in terms of coverage, but they also mix that up as well.”
The Bearcats are coming off a fourth-quarter rally for a 28-24 win over Nebraska-Kearney in what amounted to a playoff game for both teams. They have another matchup with a team they are battling for a playoff spot next week at Emporia State.
“We are finding different ways to win football games with a different cast of guys,” Wright said. “(We are) starting to trend back to healthy which is kinda exciting, but the ‘never give up’ attitude is something that will hopefully pair well for us down the stretch.”
Wright has no doubt that his Bearcat will be ready on Saturday though as it will be the final game in Bearcat Stadium for 12 seniors as they celebrate Senior Day.
“I think everybody is ready,” Wright said. “I think everybody is dialed up. If you can’t be dialed up for Senior Day and your last home game in Bearcat Stadium, I’m not sure what I’m going to do or say to make it different. There is an excitement.”
Quarterback Braden Wright will be joined by Andrew Blum, Ryan Dewhirst, Kevin Dominique, Walker Graves, Elijah Green, Cole Hembrough, Zach Howard, Jamar Moya, Sam Phillips, Robert Rawie and Seth Zegunis for Senior Day.
“I can literally remember the first time I ran out of the tunnel for a game day,” Braden Wright said. “It was 2018 against Missouri Western. I can remember it like it was yesterday. I hope I get the same feeling from this game too. … We came in together and we’ve grown into different people as well as football players.”
The offense for Northwest has been getting healthier in recent weeks and the running game had its best performance of the season in Kearney.
The Northwest offense will hope to continue its momentum against Missouri Southern with the game kicking off at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday.
“The way the O-line has worked from the beginning of fall camp to now — improving,” Braden Wright said. “They went through a lot of injuries, a lot of new guys playing this year. Obviously, that was going to take some time, and I think you are finally getting to see a little bit of backs finding their stride. I think we got a great room of running backs."