KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If there is ever a time for everything to click for Northwest Missouri State, it is March. For the final eight minutes on Saturday night against Fort Hays State, coach Ben McCollum saw his team click for a longer stretch than it has all year.
The result was a 11-0 run which turned a 50-42 deficit into a 53-50 win and a spot in the MIAA Championship game on Sunday afternoon.
“I thought the last seven or eight minutes were what we’ve been searching for almost the whole year,” McCollum said.
The catalyst was the Bearcat defense. Shutting Washburn out the final 7:59 was a fact that surprised McCollum, Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard in the postgame press conference.
“That’s unreal,” Bernard said. “… Credit to if we lock in what we can do.”
Northwest didn’t begin to cut into the lead until the 6:13 mark with a pair of free throws from Bernard. Hudgins scored in the paint on the next trip to get within four.
After another Bernard foul shot, sophomore Wes Dreamer made a highlight defensive play as it looked like Hays would score on a putback, but Dreamer was able to block the shot and Hays fouled Hudgins.
Hudgins hit both foul shots to cut the lead to 50-49 with just over three minutes left. With 2:10 left, Hudgins gave the Bearcats the lead for the first time since it was 5-3 three minutes into the game.
“Trevor Hudgins showed why he’s Trevor late in the game and hit big shots,” Tiger coach Mark Johnson said.
After the teams traded empty possessions, Hudgins drove the lane with the shot clock ticking down. His jumper missed, but the senior point guard pulled down the offensive rebound in traffic and got the ball to Byron Alexander, who was fouled with three seconds left.
“I was just battling,” Hudgins said. “I was just competing. It was a 50-50 ball and I just went up and got it.”
Alexander, who came up so big in March last season, calmly knocked down both free throws.
“Those were big free throws,” McCollum said.
The Tigers were able to advance the ball and call timeout with two seconds left. They inbounded the ball to Bjarni Jonsson, who attempted the game-tying three over the tight defense of Luke Waters. The ball bounced off the rim and the Bearcats survived to play another day.
With how the conference tournaments are shaking out, Fort Hays State likely played its final game of the season on Saturday, but McCollum doesn’t agree with that if it happens.
“If they are not an NCAA Tournament team, I don’t know who is,” McCollum said. “They are a good basketball team. Physical defensively. Connected. Fantastic.”
Johnson also laments the system that leads to the 21st-ranked Tigers not being the field of 64.
“Unfortunately, Division-II is Division-II and we are never going to get around regionality,” Johnson said. “It would be, in my mind, tragic for this team not to make the NCAA Tournament. It’ll be tough, but look at our six losses, five of them are against the two teams that won the league.
“These guys never had an off game. They never played bad. They more than deserve to go. They are easily one of the top 48 teams in the country, probably one of the top 15 teams in the country. We play in the best league and for us not to get in, it is unfortunate if that happens.”