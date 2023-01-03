MARYVILLE, Mo. — Sophomore point guard Evelyn Vazquez’s night almost ended prematurely on Monday against Rogers State. The officials called a foul with 4:38 left in the game and signaled that it was on No. 3, Vazquez — giving her five and fouling her out.
Bearcat coach Austin Meyer argued that it wasn’t on Vazquez, but called for Peyton Kelderman to check in. The officials then got together and realized their mistake — they meant to call it on No. 4 Lindsey Kelderman.
“I was really relieved,” Vazquez said. “I was nowhere in the play and even one of the refs was like, ‘you nowhere near them.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, can we get that figured out really quick?’ Cause they wanted me out, but I wasn’t going out."
With that, Vazquez had new life and she made sure the Bearcats did as well with a basket in the paint to give the Bearcats the lead at 47-46 — a lead that would not relinquish again in the 53-50 victory.
“I think a lot of times, I’m more confident in our kids than they are in themselves, and they have to get to where they have to get more confident,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “They put in the time.”
The Bearcat offense, which had struggled all night, found its rhythm in the final four minutes of the game. On the next possession, freshman Ella Moody knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three.
“She is one that we are putting a lot of pressure on her with Emma (Atwood) out, (Lauren) Gillig out and Lanie Joseph out, who is out the whole season,” Meyer said. “With three pretty good scorers for us out, we need her to be a playmaker for us."
On the ensuing trip down the floor, Moody fed Vazquez for a jumper from the short corner. Vazquez hit the shot. Vazquez’s only two made field goals of the game came in the final four minutes.
“I just knew we needed to score and my main objective is to attack, so I just attacked,” Vazquez said. “I just attacked and I got open shots, so I took them.”
Another player who had been quiet throughout the game was the team’s leading scorer Molly Hartnett. But after Rogers State cut it within three, Hartnett answered with 54 seconds left with a short jumper in the paint for a 53-48 lead.
“She wants to win,” Meyer said. “She is competitive. We get to the point where we can’t score and then we just go to our iso. It kinda stops the offense, but when you really struggle to score, the best thing we can do is put the ball in her hands.”
Rogers State had one final chance to tie the game with 11 seconds left, but Caely Kesten was all over Hillcat star Bailey Kliewer and her shot at the buzzer was well off.
The Hillcats had threatened to put the game away in the first half with a 21-11 lead late in the second quarter as the Bearcat offense was nonexistent early on.
“Obviously offensively, it is becoming a pretty big issue right now with our lack of ability to score,” Meyer said.
Northwest redshirt freshman Lindsey Kelderman came off the bench ready to shoot though and made a shot with 3:21 left to cut the margin to 21-13. Her next shot came at 1:29 and was a 3-pointer off a Hartnett assist to get within five.
“It goes to show that our bench — everyone 1 through 15 or 16 — we are locked in,” Vazquez said.
Hartnett capped the first half with a basket to get within 21-18 at intermission.
The offense was still tough to come by in the third quarter, but sophomore Kelsey Fields kept Northwest in it with her post play and six points in the quarter. Fields finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
“I wasn’t really making shots at the beginning of the game, so one thing I think about is giving people a second opportunity when we have those offensive rebounds,” Fields said.
Northwest shot just 33 percent for the game, but grabbed 10 offensive rebounds compared to two for Rogers State. They were also plus-5 in the turnover margin and shot three more free throws.
Peyton Kelderman led Northwest with 12 points and made 3-of-4 3-pointers. Hartnett and Fields each had eight points while Moody and Vazquez each had six and Lindsey Kelderman had five.
“The Keldermans were 4-of-6 from three, and they were in the gym this morning,” Meyer said at his Tuesday press conference. “They are in the gym every day. There is a reason they are shooting it with confidence. They put the time in and they make shots.”
The Bearcats are back at Bearcat Arena on Saturday when they host Missouri Western.
“They are one of the best, if not, the best offensive team in our league,” Meyer said.
Northwest 67, Northeastern State 55
Molly Hartnett’s 24 points led the Bearcats to a 67-55 win over the RiverHawks on Saturday. The Bearcats rallied from a 1-point halftime deficit to own the second half.
Kelsey Fields added a big double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds while Evelyn Vazquez had 11 points off the bench.