JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright’s go-to philosophies is that you don’t really know what kind of team you have until they deal with adversity.
Wright got a feel for the 2023 Bearcats right away on Thursday night against a rapidly improving Missouri Southern team in Joplin — and the Northwest head coach liked the response he saw with his team rallying for a 31-24 victory.
“They never panicked,” Wright said. “It was a stark contrast to a year ago when things would go bad with a bunch of new guys. These guys, they listened — because it was about the next play, it was about the next first down. We weren’t worried about the score. It was a good team win.”
One look at the statistics and the game doesn’t appear like the nail biter it was. Northwest had 26 first downs compared to Southern’s 12. The Bearcats out-gained the Lions 450 to 375 and won the time of possession battle 39:17 to 20:43.
But a fast start can change the whole feel of a game and that is exactly what Missouri Southern had on Friday with Luke Sampson throwing two early touchdown passes and Nathan Glades finding plenty of rushing room. The Lions led 14-0 just six seconds into the second quarter.
Wright has spent much of the offseason expressing just how much faith he has in senior quarterback Mike Hohensee as the leader of this team, and that faith was rewarded with how the captain answered.
Hohensee found Zach Atkins for a 15-yard gain and then went deep to Kashan Griffin for 47 yards to get to the one-yard line, where Hohensee snuck it across himself to cut the margin to 14-7.
“With the O-line creating great run holes and giving me time back there, our receivers were able to get open,” Hohensee said. “Like I said, we had a great game plan and a way to attack their defense.”
Missouri Southern connected on a long field goal the next possession, but Hohensee was humming now. The senior went 4-for-4 on the next drive for 47 yards and sophomore Jay Harris punched in the 2-yard touchdown. Once in the end zone, Harris was punched by a Lion defender and that resulted in a 15-yard penalty on the kickoff.
“Coach talks a lot about ‘next man up’ mentality so I just let that soak into me,” Harris said. “Knowing that, I’m young and I have to step up. We had two guys go down so it is just stepping up. I had to do that. It’s what I did.”
With the shorter kickoff, Wright saw an opportunity. He called for an onsides kick where kicker Cole Lammel simply tapped the ball 10 yards downfield and dove on it himself. Lammel executed and the Bearcats had another possession.
“I saw the big hole in the middle of the field, and I said, if they line up like they do on a normal kick, we are middle-dribbling this,” Wright said.
The Bearcats got down to the 7-yard line, but stalled out. Lammel nailed the field goal and the game was tied 17-17 going into halftime.
The second half began with the Lions hitting another big play with a 62-yard touchdown on third-and-13 on a blown assignment. Taking out the 68- and 62-yard pass plays, the Bearcat defense held the Lions to 245 yards.
“We gave up two explosive scores, that just don’t happen around this place,” Wright said. “The last one over there was a complete bust. We were playing cover-3, so it was a three roll, the safety should have expanded over to the vertical and that should have been a dead play. He tried to play in the middle and never saw that guy.”
The big plays will be a focus moving forward, but Northwest adjusted to the run game fantastically with Glades rushing for 43 yards in the first quarter and 18 yards for the rest of the game.
“They did something different than what they have done in the past in the running game, and we were literally getting torqued out in the B-gap,” Wright said. “So they were bringing the zone play to the strong side and it was cutting back fast. So there was a seam in there. All we did was we just heavier up our defensive end to take that away and make the ball spill outside. Once we did that — we really made that adjustment at half — once I got that honed in, then their running game pretty much went away.”
Down 24-17, the Bearcats needed to mount a rally and Hohensee and Harris traded first downs all the down the field on an eight minute and 13 second drive. Hohensee capped the possession with a 13-yard touchdown strike on third-and-6 to Trevon Alexander.
After a Lion 3-and-out, Northwest had its only full drive of the final three quarters that didn’t result in points. The defense got another stop through and Northwest got the ball back 91 yards from the end zone with just under 11 minutes to play.
Northwest provided another lesson in ball control with an eight minute and 39 second drive as Hohensee went 6-for-7 on drive and the Lions had no answer for Harris on the ground.
“His evolution and understanding of our system — but also reading coverages, switching things and getting us into good plays — are some things that are pivotal to success on offense,” Wright said of Hohensee. “And he was able to generate that for us all day.”
On third-and-1, Harris took the ball around the left of the offensive line for a 2-yard touchdown and the Bearcats first lead of the game — 31-24 with 2:20 left.
Missouri Southern tried the deep ball again on the next drive and Jianni Angulo was ready. The transfer from Grand View University hauled in the interception — the game’s lone turnover.
“I sit at night before I go to sleep, and even last night, I was up until three in the morning thinking,” Angulo said. “Just everything, you know. I just leave it to God. … I have these visions and stuff like that to go make plays and I trust Coach (Brandon) Clayton and what he says.
“I just executed his plan and Coach Wright’s plan, and went out there and made a play. That is how you finish a game.”
Harris carried the ball three times on the next possession for 16 yards and the first down which allowed Hohensee to kneel out the clock. Harris finished with 27 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns while adding the first four catches of his career for 22 yards.
“He is a tough, physical back and he punishes people,” Wright said. “We wore them down in the second half and Jay was a big part of that. He had a great game.”
Without Jadon Brady and Tank Young, the running back duties went to Harris and Jackson Miller.
“Having two of your starting running backs go down in the scrimmage game is real rough to start off a season,” Hohensee said. “Jay got his first year last year, so he’s got that experience and that confidence and he showed it today. He was smart in pass protection, smart in his routes and obviously, he ran the ball hard.”
Hohensee finished 25-for-39 for 278 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t sacked in the game and credited his offensive line for the offense’s success.
“If our O-line can keep blocking like that, we are going to keep making plays,” Hohensee said.
Griffin had six catches for 111 yards while Jake Weber earned the start in the slot and had four catches for 44 yards. Isaac Vollstedt led the team with seven tackles while Parker Bowen had six.
The Bearcats face the squad they beat to edge into the playoffs last season next Thursday in Maryville. Emporia State is coming off a 56-10 win over Lincoln where quarterback Braden Gleason was 42-for-49 for 442 yards and five touchdowns.
“We got the win, which is the most important thing,” Angulo said. “But we have a lot of things to correct this week in practice. We are going to have to go out there and bust our ass, if we really want to beat Emporia.”