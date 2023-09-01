23-09-07 NWFB Jianni5.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest senior Isaac Vollstedt (44) hugs Jianni Angulo (2) after Angulo's interception on Missouri Southern's final drive Thursday night in Joplin. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright’s go-to philosophies is that you don’t really know what kind of team you have until they deal with adversity.

Wright got a feel for the 2023 Bearcats right away on Thursday night against a rapidly improving Missouri Southern team in Joplin — and the Northwest head coach liked the response he saw with his team rallying for a 31-24 victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags