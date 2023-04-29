04-05-27 NWTen Simon6.jpg
Northwest junior Simon Birgerson celebrates after clinching the Bearcats' regional victory on Saturday at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mark Rosewell has seen a lot of victories and big moments for Bearcat men’s tennis since he took over the program in 1984. Saturday afternoon was special though for both he and the program.

Fans showed up for the regional matchup with Southeastern Oklahoma State at the courts that bear Rosewell’s name and the Bearcats showed up too to earn their way to the NCAA National Tournament in Orlando with a 4-1 victory.

