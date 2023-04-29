MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mark Rosewell has seen a lot of victories and big moments for Bearcat men’s tennis since he took over the program in 1984. Saturday afternoon was special though for both he and the program.
Fans showed up for the regional matchup with Southeastern Oklahoma State at the courts that bear Rosewell’s name and the Bearcats showed up too to earn their way to the NCAA National Tournament in Orlando with a 4-1 victory.
“I was so excited, because people don’t come to tennis matches, we all know that,” Rosewell said. “But to see a crowd like that — enthusiastic and they stayed the whole time. It was exciting. … It was fabulous.”
The excitement got going quickly with doubles. The Bearcats and Muleriders split the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matchups, meaning the doubles point would come down to the No. 1 matchup.
For Northwest, that meant the Italian duo of Andrea Zamurri and Fillippo Piranomonte. Zamurri and Piranomonte seemed in control of the match throughout, but couldn’t put the Mulerider duo Stipan Madzar and Gen Naraya away.
“We had six match points on our serves in two different games, 5-4 up, 6-5 up and I think we were kinda tight,” Zamurri said. “But in the end, we came through.”
Finally, the Bearcat pairing was able to put it away with a 9-7 tiebreaker win to secure the doubles point for Northwest.
“To get that match really turned it, because now, all you gotta do is split the singles,” Rosewell said. “You lose that point, now you gotta get four out of six, and against a good team like that, that is a lot more difficult to do. The momentum swung our way after the doubles, no doubt.”
For Rosewell, that match and perseverance is just another example of what makes Zamurri such a special Bearcat. The junior from Rieti, Italy, has battled injuries this season, but was ready when his team needed him Saturday.
“He is the ideal,” Rosewell said. “He is a tremendous student. He is a team captain. He is maybe the finest individual I’ve ever coached and that is over 40 years of coaching, that is a lot of good players. We are just lucky to have him at Northwest.
“He is very humble. He just seeks excellence. He is always doing things on his own. I can’t keep him out of the gym. That is one of the reasons he breaks down with his body sometimes — cause he does so much.”
Zamurri hasn’t been as pleased with his season this year because of the injuries, but the captain of the Bearcats says leading his team to nationals makes the grind worth it.
“I think this year was the worst year since I’ve been here mentally-wise,” Zamurri said. “I’ve been battling with an ab injury since the beginning of March. I’ve never been 100 percent. It has really been frustrating because I’ve lost five or six matches this year and usually I lose like one match per season, so that was kinda tough, but those guys made it through anyways.
“That is what really matters about a team. I don’t care about my matches. If I lose every single match, and the guys win every single time, I’m fine with that.”
A big reason why Northwest has been able to continue to excel despite Zamurri’s injuries is the team’s depth. With their top-3 players — Zamurri, Michael Delebois and Fabien Calloud — locked in tight matches, the No. 4, 5 and 6 players made sure they locked up the trip to Orlando.
“The depth of the team is just incredible,” Zamurri said.
The first to finish was senior Mason Meier on the fifth court. The Omaha native rolled to a 6-0 first set win and got down early in the second, but rallied for a 6-3 to get the Bearcats with two wins of advancing.
Next was the freshman sensation for the Bearcats. MIAA Freshman of the Year Jan Skerbatis survived a tight first set with a tiebreak win over Marin Jurkovic. The second set was all Skerbatis as the product of Koenigsbrunn, Germany, rolled to the 6-1 victory to put the Bearcats on the verge of celebration.
“For the 4-5-6 to be strong — it is what won us the match, no doubt about it,” Rosewell said.
The Muleriders did pick up a win in No. 2 singles as Juan Gonzalez topped Delebois, but it became clear that it wasn’t a question of if the Bearcats would win, but who would be in the middle of the celebration by clinching the victory. Zamurri had a 4-1 lead in the third set and Calloud was tied in his third set, but it was junior Simon Birgerson who punched the ticket to nationals.
Birgerson took early leads in both sets against Diego Orduz, and with his teammates who had finished waiting to mob him, finished off his opponent and the Muleriders 6-4, 6-3.
“It is an amazing feeling, because you know that everyone on the team has been working really hard,” Birgerson said. “… Nationals is the pinnacle and just knowing that we achieved that goal, it is amazing.”
The Bearcat men now get set for the national tournament May 11 through May 16 in Orlando, Florida. It is a festival year for NCAA tennis meaning that all the levels of NCAA tennis will be going to Orlando and the USTA National Campus to determine their national champions.
“The end goal was, for sure, to go to nationals,” Zamurri said. “But we aren’t going there on vacation, that is for sure.”
The Bearcats have the chance to send the women’s team there too. On Tuesday, the top-seeded Bearcats will play the winner of Central Oklahoma and Missouri Western to earn their spot at nationals. Tuesday’s match will be at 1 p.m., at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center.
“Hosting is just great,” Birgerson said. “… Here, you have a lot of people coming out and cheering for you and I think it makes a big difference for both teams. We are super excited for the girls as well. Yeah, bring it on.”