MARYVILLE, Mo. — On a day when freshman starting guard Isaiah Jackson was unable to play for Northwest Missouri State, junior Diego Bernard did not feel well going into the game either, but coach Ben McCollum knew his star guard was going to be ready when the game tipped off.
Bernard shared the team-lead in scoring with 18 points along with Trevor Hudgins in the Bearcats’ 74-64 win over Pittsburg State.
“He wasn’t feeling great going into it, but ended up just gritting through it and being tough,” McCollum said.
Bernard started the game fast with seven of Northwest’s first 11 points as the team built a 11-4 lead.
“He gets everyone going,” Northwest forward Wes Dreamer said. “He is always that energy guy. … He is always ready to go which is what we need and tonight he came out with a spark which got everyone else going too.”
The Gorillas (4-10; 3-5 MIAA) battled back and tied the game at 18 with 7:48 left. Freshman Byron Alexander, who started in place of Jackson, gave Northwest back the lead with a free throw and Bernard hit back-to-back jumpers to push the lead to five.
Pittsburg State grabbed momentum back and took a 29-27 lead, but Hudgins scored his first field goal of the game with 62 seconds left in the game and tied it. Hudgins hit two free throws to end the half with Northwest leading 31-29.
“In the locker room down at halftime, Mac (McCollum) got us going, told us what we needed to do, we focused and got it done,” Dreamer said.
Early in the second half, Dreamer was on the wrong end of a physical play on the defensive end. He was knocked to the floor with an elbow to the face and then had his chest stepped on.
“(McCollum) must have thought it woke me up, because he decided to go through me there,” Dreamer said. “That was part of our game plan — try to get it inside.”
The Bearcats fed Dreamer in the post the next five possessions and it resulted in eight points as Northwest’s lead grew to 43-37.
“He was super patient,” McCollum said. “… We went to him and he performed.”
A Pittsburg State 3-pointer got the lead down to one score, but then the Bearcats took off for good. Bernard knocked down a jumper and Luke Waters knocked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Bernard then stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup through a foul which caused the bench to erupt. After a timeout by Pittsburg State coach Kim Anderson, Bernard knocked down the free throw for a 51-40 lead with 12:47 left.
“That was really big to get us to double digits and then we kinda just rolled off of that,” Dreamer said. “… That and-one was big.”
Still sitting on just one made field goal, Hudgins took over and hit the next three shots for Northwest — all 3-pointers. Waters then scored to cap a 19-1 Northwest run.
Bernard came to the bench after Hudgins’ third 3-pointer. Later, he told McCollum he could go back in, but McCollum responded that he didn’t want to wear him out and needed him ready for Thursday’s game.
Bernard and Hudgins each had 18 points while Dreamer had 12, Waters had 11 and Alexander had nine.
Daniel Abreu was the main bench piece. The freshman had four points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.
“Defensively, Daniel has been unreal,” McCollum said. “He is in the right spots, consistently defends and understands what we are doing. And offensively, he is getting there.”
Northwest will have a big road game on Thursday at Washburn (7-6; 4-3 MIAA). The Ichabods are the last MIAA team to beat Northwest.
“We were pretty weak in the beginning of the season,” Dreamer said on where the team has grown. “… Getting strong down in the post and fighting for rebounds, that has been the big one for the bigs and what we’ve been working on.”