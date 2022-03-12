The Bearcats got the NCAA Tournament started with a 69-54 victory over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Dragons, who won the NSIC Tournament last week to get into the NCAA bracket, had the defending national championships tied at 31-31 two and a half minutes into the second half, but Diego Bernard gave the Bearcats the lead back with a layup.
“Our offense has felt a lot better in the postseason the last week than it really did all season,” Bearcat assistant coach Zach Schneider told the Bearcat Radio Network. “Just more under control, getting advantages and playing off of those.”
Wes Dreamer took over from there with a layup and 3-pointer for a 7-0 run. Moorhead answered with two buckets, but Dreamer cashed another 3-pointer and Trevor Hudgins scored to take an eight-point lead with just under 13 minutes to play.
“I felt off rhythm and sped up in the first half and just hit my first couple there in the second half and that felt pretty good,” Dreamer told the Bearcat Radio Network.
With Dreamer stretching the floor, lanes began to open up for the Bearcat guards and Isaiah Jackson, Bernard and Hudgins each had layups to push the lead to 12 points with 10:25 left.
A Luke Waters 3-point play and a pump fake and drive to the hoop put Northwest up 13 points, a margin where the game would hover for most of the remainder of the game.
The lead grew to as high as 17 points before settling into a 15-point final margin.
“Our defense was dialed in,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum told the Bearcat Radio Network. “You can make runs when you get consistent stops.”
Hudgins led the Bearcats with 19 points despite going 1-for-6 from 3-point land. Dreamer had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Bernard added 11 points and seven rebounds while Waters added 10.
The Dragons were led by Gatdoar Kurth with 17, Gavin Baumgartner with 12 and Gabe Myren with 10.
“We made them drive, which is something they are not overly comfortable doing, especially with the help defense that the MIAA has,” Schneider said. “I don’t think that the NSIC really has the activity and pressure that we show on a night in, night out basis. We felt that was one of the keys tonight.”
Northwest will play the winner of Saturday afternoon’s game between second-seeded Minnesota-Duluth and seventh-seeded Washburn. That game will tip at 5 p.m. on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
“The first game is always the toughest,” McCollum said. “Now you can kind of settle down and you are just in the tournament now and you have to find a way.”