23-02-09 NWW MollyEmma.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest's Molly Hartnett and Emma Atwood walk off the floor together after Saturday's win over Washburn at Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Bearcats kicked off a 4-game road trip on Thursday in Claremore, Oklahoma, and were able to start it in style with the women and men earning the sweep over Rogers State.

The 61-50 win for the Northwest Missouri State women (12-11; 7-10 MIAA) wasn’t easy as the Hillcats took a 33-19 lead with 8:52 left in the third quarter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags