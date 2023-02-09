CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Bearcats kicked off a 4-game road trip on Thursday in Claremore, Oklahoma, and were able to start it in style with the women and men earning the sweep over Rogers State.
The 61-50 win for the Northwest Missouri State women (12-11; 7-10 MIAA) wasn’t easy as the Hillcats took a 33-19 lead with 8:52 left in the third quarter.
To that point, Northwest point guard Molly Hartnett had been scoreless. The sophomore quickly changed that with 10 points over the span of four possessions.
“She is a really good player,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer told Bearcat Radio. “She is really competitive. We got in this game and the kids even said it after the game — we were sleepwalking at the start. You can count on her to be competitive and ready to play. She was locked in tonight.”
Jillian Fleming turned the run into a 13-0 spurt with a 3-pointer on the next possession off an assist from Hartnett.
“Jill was just really good today,” Meyer said. “She was good defensively. She has a great attitude in practice. It is hard when you aren’t playing, we talked to our team about that, but she came ready when she was called on today.”
Rogers State ended the run with two free throws, but Lindsey Kelderman tied the game at 35-35 with a 3-pointer off another Hartnett assist. A layup for Rogers State gave them back the lead, but Hartnett put the Bearcats in front for good with back-to-back 3-pointers.
The Bearcats started the fourth quarter with a Peyton Kelderman 3-pointer and Emma Atwood layup to expand the margin to 46-39.
With 2:56 left in the game, Atwood got the Bearcats their first double-digit lead with a 3-point play. The Bearcats closed the game out at the free-throw line where they were 14-for-14 in the game.
Hartnett finished with 24 points — all in the second half — and four assists. Meyer played 13 players in the game with Peyton Kelderman scoring eight while Atwood and Fleming each had seven, Lindsey Kelderman had six, Kelsey Fields had three, and Evelyn Vazquez, Lauren Eiman and Ella Moody each had two.
“We tried everybody — played all 13 — and eventually found five that kinda went on a run and we just stayed with that group,” Meyer said. “We went offense, defense a little bit and found a way to get it done.”
Northwest men 67, Rogers State 51
The men’s game was also closer than expected in the first half with Northwest up just 24-23 at halftime, but the Bearcats (22-2; 15-2 MIAA) quickly pulled away in the second half for the 67-51 win over Rogers State.
“Offensively, we executed much better in that second half,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum told Bearcat Radio. “The whole game, I thought our defense was pretty dialed in. Just to start, offensively, we were kinda in another world. We got it corrected.”
Bennett Stirtz finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“He was good,” McCollum said. “He was good defensively. He was good offensively. He is just growing up. Every day, he gets a little bit better.”
Diego Bernard added 14 points and seven rebounds while Wes Dreamer had 11. Byron Alexander had nine points off the bench and Daniel Abreu added eight while Mitch Mascari hit a three and Isaiah Jackson finished a layup.
“I thought Wes Dreamer did a fantastic job of really supplying a lot of that energy,” McCollum said.
It was a 7-0 run to begin the second half with Stirtz scoring five of those points including a 3-point play.
“I was just trying to do my job and help the team out,” Stirtz told Bearcat Radio. “The drives were there, so I just took the open shots.”
The lead grew to double figures on a Stirtz layup with 17:17 left to make it 35-25. The margin eventually grew as high as 18 points.
The win kicked off a 4-game road trip as the Bearcats will be at Northeastern State on Saturday and at Washburn on Tuesday.
“It was a tough first half, but we got it figured out in the second half,” Stirtz said. “I thought we came out with a lot of energy and we gave better effort in the second half.”