KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats run towards another MIAA Tournament championship began with 65-52 win over the Missouri Western Griffons. Wes Dreamer and Diego Bernard combined for 43 points in the Bearcats’ quarterfinal win Thursday afternoon at the Municipal Auditorium.
“I think it’s always a tricky situation with the success that we’ve had and then trying to make sure that we maintain a level of hunger and not get complacent,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “When you lose a Trevor Hudgins, when you lose a Ryan Hawkins the year before that, a Joey Witthus — I think you start to think can we do it without them. Then you do it without them, and you can accidentally validate yourself.
“I told them before the game, you validated the regular season and that’s it. Now let’s see if you can do it here and really challenged them.”
It was back-and-forth in the opening minutes of the first half with Diego Bernard and Western’s Julius Dixon trading baskets to open the game. Wes Dreamer’s first 3-pointer of the game at the 18:57 mark gave the Bearcats a lead that they never surrendered.
Missouri Western coach Will Martin said that his team really struggled with against the Northwest defense. The Bearcats held the Griffons to single digits until a three-pointer from Dixon cut Northwest lead to nine at 20-11 with 10:53 left in the half.
“There’s a reason they’re the best team in the country and I thought they showed that today,” Martin said. “I thought they guarded extremely well and made it difficult for us to get into any of our actions. They were extremely locked in.”
Dixon’s 3-pointer started Western’s best run of the afternoon as they cut the Bearcats’ lead to three with three-straight 3-pointers in just over a minute and a half. Dreamer ended the Griffons’ run with a 3-point play that started a 15-10 run to end the half.
“Missouri Western is a good team, and it is win or go home,” McCollum said. “I think there is an advantage and a disadvantage to playing the day before. You eliminate some of the early-game slippage, and there is a disadvantage because you wear yourself out a little bit getting into that next game. We knew they would make a run because they’re a good basketball team.”
Dreamer led the Bearcats with 16 of his 27 points in the first half, while Bernard finished the first 20 minutes with 10 points. Freshman Bennett Stirtz didn’t score in the first half but recorded seven of Northwest’s eight assists.
“He’s just figuring out how to play with us,” Dreamer said. “It just took him a while at the beginning of the year, and I think he’s just finally getting comfortable with all the guys. We’re really figuring out our offense and he’s just so good at reading those ball screens, dives, and everything else.”
The struggles continued for Missouri Western on the offensive end in the second half. The Bearcats held their rivals scoreless through the first six minutes of the second half.
Dreamer increased the Northwest lead with the half’s first six points. Any chance of a recovery for Missouri Western seemed to slip away with Stirtz and Bernard trading ally oops that gave Northwest a 14-point lead.
“Bennett’s pass to me was on the money and so I told him I’d get him back,” Bernard said. “I threw it up and thought I threw it a little too high, but he just got up there and banged that.”
Northwest led by as many as 21 in the second half Thursday afternoon. Dreamer finished with 27 points, Bernard with 16, and Byron Alexander finished with 12 points.
The Bearcats will play the winner of tomorrow afternoon’s matchup between No. 4 Emporia State and No. 5 Lincoln. Northwest went 2-1 in its three games against Lincoln and Emporia.
The Hornets defeated the Bearcats 74-65 on Dec. 17. Northwest avenged that loss with a 63-52 win over Emporia in early February. The Bearcats won their only matchup against Lincoln this season 59-38.
McCollum and the Bearcats are going to celebrate tonight’s win with some Kansas City barbecue. Northwest will use its day off tomorrow to prepare for its semifinal game on Saturday.
“I think we’re going to get some Q39 tonight and a day off is good because you get a day to scout,” McCollum said.