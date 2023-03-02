Bennett

Northwest freshman Bennett Stirtz dunks the ball on Thursday afternoon against Missouri Western in Kansas City.

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats run towards another MIAA Tournament championship began with 65-52 win over the Missouri Western Griffons. Wes Dreamer and Diego Bernard combined for 43 points in the Bearcats’ quarterfinal win Thursday afternoon at the Municipal Auditorium.

“I think it’s always a tricky situation with the success that we’ve had and then trying to make sure that we maintain a level of hunger and not get complacent,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “When you lose a Trevor Hudgins, when you lose a Ryan Hawkins the year before that, a Joey Witthus — I think you start to think can we do it without them. Then you do it without them, and you can accidentally validate yourself.

