22-09-01NW Rich.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright speaks to the team after last Thursday's Green-White Game in Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Elijah Green knows what it is like from a fan’s perspective to see Northwest Missouri State take the field in the season opener at Bearcat Stadium.

The Maryville hometown grew up going to games and said that Thursday night the voice that you will likely hear cheering the loudest on third down from her usual spot in the front row is his mother Chelli Green.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags