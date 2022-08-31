MARYVILLE, Mo. — Elijah Green knows what it is like from a fan’s perspective to see Northwest Missouri State take the field in the season opener at Bearcat Stadium.
The Maryville hometown grew up going to games and said that Thursday night the voice that you will likely hear cheering the loudest on third down from her usual spot in the front row is his mother Chelli Green.
“We are all excited,” Elijah Green said. “I know my mom has her front row seat tickets. She will be yelling as loud as she can. You will probably be able to hear her voice only on third down.”
Elijah Green will have a new spot for a Bearcat game under the lights this year as it is the first night game he will start at Bearcat Stadium.
The most recent night game at Bearcat Stadium was in 2018 when Green was a redshirt freshman in the season opener against Missouri Western. Green made his first career tackle in that game.
Last season, Northwest was scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff with Lincoln, but the game was canceled. Having a 7 p.m. kickoff on the opening Thursday of the season is an exciting way to get the season started for Green and his teammates.
“It is going to be awesome,” Green said. “… It is always going to be electric, that first game is so exciting, especially against a great team like Fort Hays.”
For coach Rich Wright, the challenge of opening with a tough opponent like Fort Hays State is something that he enjoys. Wright and Tiger coach Chris Brown are good friends and Wright says the Tigers’ 5-6 record doesn’t reflect the quality of their team.
“It is a big football game,” Wright said. “We’ve played against Hays several years now where there has been a lot on the line. We went out there a season ago with a pretty veteran team and were in a dogfight for 60 minutes.
“… First and foremost, they are going to be physical, well-coached and they have their quarterback back again — seems like he is never going to graduate. They are a dynamic football team.”
Fort Hays State will be led into Maryville by super senior quarterback Chance Fuller who the Bearcats are very familiar with. He was third in the MIAA in passing this past season with 3,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.
“Very, very good athlete, super good quarterback, all the respect in the world for him,” Green said. “That is what I expect him to do is play probably his best game. Super good kid and accurate whenever he gets it out on time. So we are going to have to try and do our best to stop that. If we give him time back there in the pocket, he can pick us apart.”
For the Bearcats, getting pressure on Fuller will be a key. The defensive line will be young this season around Zach Howard and Green, but Green has liked what he has seen this fall from the young pieces. Redshirt freshman Kobe Clayborne and sophomore Keaton Ricke top the depth chart at the other two spots going into the season.
“They took the challenge that we declared to them head on,” Green said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth both mentally and physically.”
Another player who found his name atop Monday’s initial depth chart was junior quarterback Mike Hohensee. The coaching staff has been clear all season that they expect to play both senior Braden Wright and Hohensee in the opening game.
Hohensee and Wright have depth at the skill positions around them to work with. Outside of Wright, the 2-deep depth chart has just two other seniors on it with left tackle Andrew Theobald and running back Jamar Moya.
Running back has Moya as the starter and Savannah’s Jadon Brady as the backup, but Kevin Dominique and Tank Young are also expected to play. Receiver has Trevon Alexander, Keegan Sturdy and Peyton Carder as the starters listed and Luke Mathews, Jamar Simpson and Ra’Shoud Shelton behind them. Tight end has Cole Hembrough and Ryan Dewhirst in the top two spots.
“It is watching them when the bullets start to fly,” Rich Wright said. “The nice part for us is that we have a lot of different weapons and a lot of different guys that we feel like have a skill set and create matchup difficulties for our opponents.”
Behind the defensive line, junior Isaac Vollestedt and senior Sam Phillips are unsurprisingly leading the linebacking core with sophomore Andrew Dumas earning the BUCK spot.
“If we can be fast and physical, everything else will sort itself out,” Green said.
In the secondary, Cahleel Smith and Trevon Peak give the team a sophomore corner duo they are very excited about while Western Carolina transfer Charles Gadie steps in at free safety and sophomore Rhett Jordon has earned the nod at strong safety.
The defense only has three seniors on the two-deep with Phillips, Howard and Green.
“What we have tried to focus on is just progress and growth, and winning practices,” Wright said. “We are here and it is time to take a test.”
In addition to the football game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, fans have a chance to make it a doubleheader with the Bearcat soccer team hosting Missouri-St. Louis at 3 p.m. on Bearcat Pitch.