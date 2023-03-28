MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State football team got spring practice underway on Monday. The Bearcats have 14 practices leading up to the April 22 Spring Game at 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
“Every year, it is like putting a puzzle together and it is a new puzzle,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “We didn’t have a lot of seniors, but the seniors we had were phenomenal leaders. It is creating new voices and new people that are going to drive the football team in the right direction.”
Two players who will not be participating this spring are quarterback Joseph Krause and cornerback Trevon Peak. Both left the team to pursue careers and Wright wished them each the best.
“We’ve got to do what is right by our kids and I think that is the most important thing,” Wright said. “Just from a timing standpoint, the difficulty is a lot of them are out of balance in terms of being graduated. If they want to opt to go into the real world, it is really difficult to begrudge anybody for that. We are just trying to be supportive.”
Peak, a starter last season who had a touchdown scoop and score in the playoffs, had a job interview in Atlanta where he didn’t think he’d get the job, but got offered it and determined that it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
“With Trevon’s deal, it was just that he said, ‘I started interviewing, it was three rounds of interviewing, I never dreamed I was going to get this job and I landed it,’” Wright explained. “… At least knowing now versus in fall camp is a huge difference. We had a couple guys that opted out the first day of fall camp (last year), and I think you guys saw some of the residual of that. It is pretty tough to pivot at that point.”
The cornerback group will be led by returning Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American Cahleel Smith. Sophomore Andrew Bradley played in 10 games last season while sophomore Mayes Duggan played in six — they finished the season as second on the depth chart behind Smith and Peak.
The team also returns safeties Shane Fredrickson, Josh Turner, Rhett Jordon and Charles Gadie. Gadie was injured in the season opener last season after forcing two fumbles.
“It allows us to assess where that room is and do we need help?” Wright said. “When we come out of the spring, do we feel comfortable with the bodies and our depth in there, or do we need to go out in the portal or through the JC (junior college) pathway to find another guy to bring into the room. It gives me time to prepare.”
Krause was the only quarterback on the roster other than starter Mike Hohensee who had game experience. Hohensee has dealt with injuries the past two seasons so developing a reliable backup will be key going into the fall with the graduation of Braden Wright.
“Depth at quarterback is going to be another issue,” Rich Wright said. “Everybody has become very accustomed to Braden and Mike. Well, Mike is still here, but beyond that, we just don’t have a lot of game experience.”
Besides Hohensee, the returners at quarterback are sophomores Jadyn Nirschl and Chris Ruhnke along with redshirt freshman Henry Martin. Nirschl is listed as a sophomore, but due to the COVID-19 season, is in his fourth year on the roster. Ruhnke is in his third and Martin is in his second.
“We have to find who is going to emerge from that group,” Wright said.
After practicing on Monday and Tuesday, the Bearcats will finish the week with practices on Thursday and Friday. The rest of the practices are on April 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21. All practices are at 4 p.m.
“And then just trying to get better,” Wright said. “Offensive line is an area that we have kinda earmarked as having to get better. Within our position, within the guys that are there, we have to grow and elevate. A lot of work to be done over the next four weeks.”