23-03-30 NWFB Hohensee.jpg
Northwest quarterback Mike Hohensee drops back to pass during Tuesday's practice at Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State football team got spring practice underway on Monday. The Bearcats have 14 practices leading up to the April 22 Spring Game at 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

“Every year, it is like putting a puzzle together and it is a new puzzle,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “We didn’t have a lot of seniors, but the seniors we had were phenomenal leaders. It is creating new voices and new people that are going to drive the football team in the right direction.”

