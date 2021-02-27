MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State had little reason to be at their best on Saturday afternoon against the Fort Hays State Tigers with a conference title already in the bag.
The Bearcats hope that they have hit their stride after shooting 64 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range in an 87-62 win over the Tigers in the regular-season finale.
“Naturally, when people face adversity, they fight,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “Most human-beings will fight, especially coaches and players. So there is an easy motivation there, where you’re not having to find different motivators and you can really focus on a process. Because there aren’t a lot of carrots out in front because you’ve already eaten — a lot. For our kids, they’ve done that.”
The Bearcats led 7-0 early against the Tigers with Ryan Hawkins scoring six points in the first three minutes of the game. Fort Hays State cut the lead to three at the 16:03 mark, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Wes Dreamer extended the Northwest margin to 13-4.
The Tigers cut the lead to six with 8:21 left in the first, but a 3-pointer from Trevor Hudgins and jumper from Diego Bernard quickly had the Bearcats leading by double digits once again. Fort Hays State cut the deficit to nine a few minutes later.
Byron Alexander and Luke Waters scored on layups on consecutive possessions for Northwest to push the lead to 13. Dreamer, Waters and Hudgins all finished in double figures in the first half, helping Northwest to go in front 45-30 at halftime.
“I think it’s the simplification of what we’re doing,” McCollum said. “Throughout the year you try to manufacture ways to move the basketball when inevitably if you can have an action that’s difficult to defend, and the defense reacts, you have them instantly in rotation. If they don’t get into rotation, then you score on the action that you set—and it’s that simple.”
The offense has hit its stride the last three games where they are averaging 90 points per game offensively. Senior Ryan Hawkins says that the Bearcats are starting to click at the right time.
“It’s always good to go into the postseason with a little bit of confidence,” Hawkins said. “These last two weeks, I think we started playing a lot better and playing with a lot more rhythm on offense.”
Hawkins found his rhythm in the second half, scoring 10 points in the first four minutes. The Bearcats pulled out to a 28-point lead with 12 minutes left in the second half.
Despite not reaching double digits in the first half, Hawkins led all scorers with 24 points. Waters finished with 16 and Hudgins with 14. Bernard finished with 10 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
“Everybody has a piece that they have to sacrifice for the good of the team,” McCollum said. “He (Bernard) has sacrificed and a lot of times when you sacrifice, you receive and he’s receiving the benefit of that.”
Northwest will begin the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday March 3 against Emporia State at Bearcat Arena. Hawkins said he’ll miss playing at Municipal Auditorium, but the team has grown use to things changing.
“The whole year has been weird,” Hawkins said. “I feel like we kind of thrive on that unstructured, everything changes day-by-day because we’re pretty adaptive as a program, so I don’t think that will bother us. I’ll miss it, miss the whole atmosphere, you know you get 5,000 Bearcat fans in there and it’s pretty fun. The atmosphere is probably what I’ll miss the most.”