MARYVILLE, Mo. – There was plenty of room to make excuses after Northwest Missouri State’s 70-47 season-ending loss to Fort Hays on Saturday. The Bearcats lost three starters to knee injuries this season to go along with the playing sports during a pandemic.
But Northwest coach Austin Meyer instead focused on the seniors that has helped the program improve the last three seasons and the young players who hope to take the torch and take the program to better days.
“Those kids were here before I got the job and they’ve been great — great people that represent the program in a positive way,” Meyer said. “I told them that even though from a statistical standpoint we didn’t have a great year, that where our program is now compared to where it was their freshman year is at a much higher level. They’ve had a lot to do with that with how they’ve worked and how they’ve gotten better.”
The Bearcats won seven conference games for the first time since the 2013-2014 season. The Bearcats lost senior Kylie Coleman in January to a torn ACL. Coleman led the team with in 3-point percentage before the injury.
Northwest also lost redshirt freshman Emma Attwood, who averaged 10 points per game and Paityn Rau. Rau averaged four rebounds and six points per game as a freshman last season.
“We feel like we’re growing and continuing to get better,” Meyer said. “The shot-making thing, you know Kylie Coleman, 45 percent from three, Emma Attwood, highest efficiency, and Paityn Rau was our best post player and defender.”
The Bearcats missed the final spot in the MIAA Tournament by two games. Northwest ended the season on five-game losing streak and scored fewer than 50 points in three of their final four. The offense had scored fewer than 50 points just three times in its first 15 games.
The Northwest offense struggled early in Saturday’s game against Fort Hays State. The Bearcats were held scoreless through the first seven minutes of the game. The Tigers led 14-0 before Molly Hartnett’s two free throws gave Northwest its first points of the game.
Caely Kesten ended the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to seven with 17 seconds left in the first. Fort Hays then scored at the buzzer with a layup from Olivia Hollenbeck.
Northwest cut the lead to eight early in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from senior Mia Stillman. The Tigers then put the game out of reach with a 22-4 run, giving Fort Hays State a 42-19 lead with 51 seconds left in the first half.
“Coming off of Nebraska-Kearney, we felt like we had played great and had good energy,” Molly Hartnett said. “We felt good about this game, but obviously Fort Hays is a really good team and I didn’t think we played our best today or make many shots.”
Hartnett led the Bearcats with 10 points. Fellow freshman Jillian Fleming was second on the team with seven points and Kesten finished with six. Hartnett said this season gave her great experience in an important role.
“I felt like Meyer put me in a high position and he likes to run a lot of things through me,” Hartnett said. “I’m glad to be here, I love it here and I hope that next season works out better and we get more wins.”
The Bearcats plan on plan on eight freshmen joining the program next season. Meyer said he has really enjoyed the process and hopes that good things are to come for the Northwest women’s program. The Bearcats should be flush with young talent with the return of Hartnett, who averaged 14 points per game, Atwood and Fleming.
“We’re going to have a lot of young kids and obviously that is going to take some shuffling,” Meyer said. “I’ve really enjoyed seeing where we started to where we are now. Obviously, this year, there’s the what if, what if, because I really think if we’re completely healthy, we make a significant jump. But it is what it is and the adversity that we’ve faced this season will make us strong moving forward and hopefully we’ve got all those injury things out of the way.”