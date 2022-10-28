2021-11-05 NW FB Elijah4.jpg
Northwest Missouri State defensive end Elijah Green sacks Nebraska-Kearney quarterback T.J. Davis last season in Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last two matchups between Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska-Kearney have been two very different stories and Bearcat head coach Rich Wright is certainly hoping that this Saturday in Kearney takes after 2021’s 66-13 win in Bearcat Stadium and not 2019’s 24-17 loss in the Cornhusker State.

The key to avoiding a 2019 repeat for the Bearcats will be limiting Harlon Hill candidate T.J. Davis, who ran for 100 yards in 2019 while throwing for 125 as the Lopers built a 21-0 lead before Northwest’s late come-back bid fell short.

