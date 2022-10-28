MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last two matchups between Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska-Kearney have been two very different stories and Bearcat head coach Rich Wright is certainly hoping that this Saturday in Kearney takes after 2021’s 66-13 win in Bearcat Stadium and not 2019’s 24-17 loss in the Cornhusker State.
The key to avoiding a 2019 repeat for the Bearcats will be limiting Harlon Hill candidate T.J. Davis, who ran for 100 yards in 2019 while throwing for 125 as the Lopers built a 21-0 lead before Northwest’s late come-back bid fell short.
“So much of the offense runs through him,” Wright said. “His ability to create and improvise when plays break down. He is just a phenomenal athlete. … Their head coach Josh Lynn has done a phenomenal job of building that program from the ground up.”
Last season, Davis ran for negative-17 yards and was sacked three times. In a battle of two teams which won playoff games last season, the Bearcats built a 48-7 halftime lead with 42 unanswered points to end the first half.
“I don’t know if it is so much ‘attack him’ as it is: control where he can go,” Wright said responding to a question. “That is going to be a big objective for us. Trying to rein him in and not provide him opportunities where he can create. That is kinda what we were able to do in 2021 — it was not what we were able to do in 2019.”
The Bearcats ran for 244 yards as a team in last season’s game and limited the Lopers to just 61. Mike Hohensee turned in one of his best games as a Bearcat — going 14-for-18 for 270 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while also having a 56-yard touchdown run.
This season, the Lopers enter the game with the nation’s fifth-ranked rushing offense at 271.6 yards per game. Northwest has the nation’s best rushing defense at 32.2 yards per game.
“The biggest thing (in 2021) was taking away the vertical running game, which we didn’t do a good job with any consistency in 2019,” Wright said. “In 2021, we did a much better job of that, so it kinda made it more of a perimeter game and a passing game. I think the other thing underlying, and I think sometimes people discount this, is our offense's ability to stay on the field. One big benefit (in 2021) is that we got up early and that is not the game that they want to play.”
Davis leads the MIAA with 109.3 yards rushing per game. He has only thrown the ball 100 times this season which is less than both Northwest quarterbacks Hohensee and Braden Wright, but has 11 touchdowns through the air and just three interceptions.
“They run the ball so efficiently that it creates challenges because you got to try to get hats to the ball,” Rich Wright said. “Their receivers do a great job. They are running up blocking you, running up blocking you, running up blocking you — and now they are running up and going around you.”
The two teams enter Saturday on the outside looking in on the initial top-10 of the regional rankings and in order to make the playoffs, need to win their last three games and likely receive some help from other teams losing.
“Backs against the wall,” Rich Wright said. “We gotta keep winning if we want to have an opportunity to go to the national playoffs.”