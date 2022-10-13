MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas had three first-half touchdowns last Saturday in a 24-22 win over Northwest Missouri State. They had three passing plays over 45 yards over more — two for touchdowns.
That correlation of explosive plays leading to scores has followed the Bearcat defense this season with it being extremely difficult for teams to put together sustained drives against the MIAA's top defense, but big plays in the passing games offering the chance for quick points.
“We've sure been trying to work on it every week for the past six weeks,” Northwest coach Rich Wright. “It has been an emphasis and a priority in everything we've done. Unfortunately, we haven't had the consistency we've needed with that. … It is not explosive plays, it is explosive scores that is what our Achilles' heel is. You have a difficult time scoring points on our defense if we don't give up explosive scores.”
This week, the Northwest defense faces the ultimate test in that aspect with Washburn and star receivers James Letcher, Jr., and Peter Afful. The Ichabods lead the MIAA with 36 points per game this season.
“They are really explosive offensively,” Wright said. “They have several good wide receivers. The quarterback is having a good year. They are putting a lot of points on everybody. It is going to be our job to not give up explosive passes. Right now, to this point in the season, that has been our Achilles' heel.”
Letcher is the most dynamic offensive playmaker in the MIAA with 42 catches for 605 yards and seven touchdowns in six games. Afful may be just as dangerous on Saturday with a 21.39 average per catch this season for 385 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bearcats have also been hurt out of the slot and Ichabod third receiver Colin Wilson allows them to move all their playmakers around. Wilson, a local product from Washburn Rural High School, has 23 catches for 305 yards and four scores this season.
“They got playmakers and their offense is scoring a lot of points,” Northwest captain Zach Howard said.
Smithville graduate Kellen Simoncic is the triggerman for the Ichabods' dynamic attack. Simoncic had his breakout performance last season as a backup in the win over Northwest and has built on it this season with 1,718 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“We got to continue to work on things, understanding that we are not nearly at the top of our ceiling,” Howard said. “That is good and bad. We just can't lose sight of the fact that you can get better week in and week out. … We need to continue to get better on all three levels.”
Northwest's young secondary will line up against all the Washburn weapons with sophomore Cahleel Smith and Trevon Peak providing as good of a cornerback combination as the MIAA has. The safety duo of Shane Fredrickson and Rhett Jordon has flashed this year, but is also young as a freshman and sophomore after the injury to junior Charles Gadie in the season opener.
“With growth and with youth though, there is going to be an understanding that you can't be young anymore,” Howard said. “That first half (in Pittsburg) was a time that they found that out. Continuing to understand that you can't be young, you can't have that anywhere in your head, you have to be dominant and you have to be an older guy in your head, a vet and someone who is very consistent and there to make plays for the team.”
The injury situation on offense for the Bearcats on offense leaves that in flux for a fourth-straight week. Senior Braden Wright was injured diving into the end zone with 12 seconds left at Pittsburg State. He had been playing through injuries previously. Junior Mike Hohensee came back in a limited capacity last week with injuries.
“Braden has done a good job of managing the game,” Rich Wright said. “It hasn't always been pretty, but he is not forcing balls into places where they don't belong. That is definitely a help to our defense.”
Washburn has the tenth-ranked passing defense in the MIAA — only ahead of Central Missouri and Lincoln.
The Military Appreciation Day game at Bearcat Stadium will kick off at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday.
“The next five weeks will determine the trajectory of this football team,” Rich Wright said. “We will see if they will hang in the fray through all five of those rounds.”