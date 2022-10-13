22-10-13 NWFB Howard3.jpg
Northwest senior defensive tackle Zach Howard does his belly-shake celebration on Saturday in Pittsburg. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas had three first-half touchdowns last Saturday in a 24-22 win over Northwest Missouri State. They had three passing plays over 45 yards over more — two for touchdowns.

That correlation of explosive plays leading to scores has followed the Bearcat defense this season with it being extremely difficult for teams to put together sustained drives against the MIAA's top defense, but big plays in the passing games offering the chance for quick points.

