MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State and Grand Valley State don’t play often — seven times in history — but when they do the college football world tends to sit up and take notice.
“It is always fun to play Grand Valley because when you are playing them, you are playing for something,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “They are such a great program and have a phenomenal history, just like we do.”
The series began in 1984 with Northwest going to Allendale and beating the Lakers 26-0. Over 30 years passed before the next matchup between the two teams.
That next matchup was the 2005 national championship where Grand Valley won 21-17. The collision happened again the following year and the Lakers edged it out again 17-14.
The following season, they met in the semifinals and Northwest upset the top-ranked Lakers 34-16. After a year hiatus, the Bearcats exercised their Laker demons in the national title game with a 30-23 win highlighted by the famous Blake Bolles to Jake Soy 26-yard touchdown connection on fourth down.
It was another semifinal showdown in 2013 and the Bearcats won 27-13 on the way to a national title. The Bearcats added another playoff victory in 2018, with a 42-17 game in Allendale.
“It is hard for me not to be a little bit reflective because I’ve been here,” Wright said. “I was here in ‘05 and ‘06 when we played them in the national championship. I was here for the Ice Game in ‘09. I was here in ‘13. ... It is a fun atmosphere. It is two great football schools.”
Wright has talked a lot during his tenure as head coach about how much the history of Bearcat football means to him and conveying that importance to the current players. That has not been the focus this week.
With a trip to visit the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, Northwest is keeping its same mantra that it had for the last five regular-season games and last week’s playoff game.
“The thing that I’ve tried to focus this team on is just going 1-0, living in the moment and living in this week,” Wright said. “... These guys ultimately need to carve their own path and their own identity.”
Grand Valley State comes into Saturday with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country at 10.27 points per game. Northwest is ranked 17th in that statistic at 16.33 points per game.
“We are just ready to prove ourselves at this point,” Northwest linebacker Andrew Dumas said. “People have looked at our stats and everything, but we are as (highly) ranked as these guys are. They are the No. 1 team. ... We’ve been scouting them and they’ve been scouting us. We are just ready to play. We are ready to prove ourselves, more than anything, because we’ve done the work. We are ready to go.”
The Northwest offense had a breakout performance last week at Ouachita Baptist behind a 322-yard passing day from junior quarterback Mike Hohensee. Before giving up 47 to Northwest, Ouachita had been allowing a little over 18 points per game.
“Offensively, what I want to see us do is play with confidence,” Wright said.
Offensively, Grand Valley doesn’t have the sheer numbers Ouachita did, but they come at it in a more balanced fashion with 2-year starting quarterback Cade Peterson having thrown for 2,076 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.
“They do a host of things well,” Wright said. “They throw the vertical passing game well. They can run it between the tackles. They are big up front. Their quarterback has played well all year.
“They are a very balanced offense. It is easy sometimes to focus on a run-heavy team and if I can delete that, then I know that they are going to struggle to play against us. Grand Valley is not that way — they can beat you in a lot of different ways.”
Peterson is also a ground threat with 456 yards and seven touchdowns. The Lakers have played four quarterbacks this season, so they have options to give the Bearcats different looks.
Junior running back Tariq Reid is the team’s top rusher with 851 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Peterson spreads the ball out in the passing game with three recievers between 450 and 500 yards to lead the team. Cody Tierney has 30 catches for 468 yards and four touchdowns, Jaylon Tillman has 27 catches for 496 yards and four touchdowns, and Jahdae Walker has 23 catches for 451 yards and four touchdowns.
The game kicks off Saturday at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Michigan, at 1 p.m. The forecast for Saturday is a high of 49 degrees with scattered rain showers.
“Last year, we went up there and practiced there before we played Ferris and I just remember seeing the stadium and everything, and seeing how cool it looked,” Dumas said. “I was like, I can’t wait to play these dudes. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I can not wait. ... I am just ready, more ready than I ever have been.”