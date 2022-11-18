Northwest is off to a 4-0 start as they begin a quest for a fourth-straight national championship. The leading scorer in that time is someone who has been around for the first three titles as senior Luke Waters in averaging 15.8 points per game.
But the second-leading scorer is a surprise with true freshman point guard Bennett Stirtz stepping in and scoring 14.5 points per games despite not starting a game yet.
“His game is such an effortless game, and I say that not because he isn’t giving effort, but he makes the easy plays,” coach Ben McCollum said. “Again, when you have weapons around a guy like that it is an easy fit, an easy transition and we have weapons.”
Stirtz is also second on the team in assists behind only Diego Bernard and is leading the team in steals. Stirtz is shooting 68 percent from the field through four games and 7-for-13 from 3-point range.
“He is one of those passers that pass to you before you are open,” McCollum said. “You don’t see those guys anymore. Like you literally don’t see guys who can pass like that. ... People naturally make more shots because of how quickly he gets off the ball and how quickly he gets it to people.”
The Bearcats have needed a bench player to step up with returning leading-scorer Wes Dreamer injuring his ankle nine minutes into the season and with the team also replacing the best player in Division-II’s history with Trevor Hudgins now having an NBA contract.
Stirtz has stepped in and fit right in with the Bearcat veterans and what McCollum wants the Bearcats to do.
“Having so many returners helps a ton and guys that can really score the basketball,” McCollum said. “He is a very pass-heavy, pass-first type of point guard and keeps the flow, keeps the ball moving and makes the game really easy for himself and everybody else. He fits in good and those guys obviously allowing him to do those things says a lot about the kids in our program and says a lot about our senior leadership. He had a good couple weeks.”
The freshman from Liberty’s emergence has helped the Bearcats roll to a 4-0 start with a 78-62 win over West Texas A&M, an 88-75 win over Flager, an 81-78 win over Northern State and a 79-42 win over Minnesota-Crookston.
Stitz is also part of a potentially very deep Bearcat team with eight players playing in at least three games, and that not including Dreamer who McCollum expects back soon.
“We have to score as a collective unit more so than we have in the past where you can’t just create gravity with one player and play off that,” McCollum said. “Now the gravity is the ability to move the ball, the ability to expose certain things with defenses and put guys in rotations defensively. That is where we’ve been different. We have to use everyone more that we have in the past. It probably makes us more difficult to scout a little bit.”
Bernard and Waters are gunning for their fourth national title this year with Bernard starting on all three previous teams and Waters starting on two of them.
While Waters leads the team in scoring, Bernard is also off to a strong start with 14 points per game.
Isaiah Jackson is the full-time starter next to Bernard in the backcourt and is averaging 10.3 points per game while makinng 7-of-9 from behind the arc so far.
Daniel Abreu has also started all four games and averaging 8.5 points per game.
With Dreamer out, Mitch Mascari has stepped into that starting spot and is averaging 6.8 points per game. and has made 8-of-18 from three.
The Bearcats open their home slate this Sunday as they host Truman State at 3 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.