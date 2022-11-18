DB
Northwest guard Diego Bernard dives on the floor for a loose ball in last season’s national championship game in Evansville, Indiana.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Northwest is off to a 4-0 start as they begin a quest for a fourth-straight national championship. The leading scorer in that time is someone who has been around for the first three titles as senior Luke Waters in averaging 15.8 points per game.

But the second-leading scorer is a surprise with true freshman point guard Bennett Stirtz stepping in and scoring 14.5 points per games despite not starting a game yet.

