22-10-20 NWFB Olesen.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State linebacker Carter Olesen smiles after a special-teams stop last Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The slate of must-win games for the Bearcats continues this week with Northeastern State visiting Northwest Missouri State for Homecoming on Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff.

The Bearcats (5-2) are beginning to trend back to health with several starting players returning to practice this week. Last week, the team was without five offensive starters from Week One, but did see the return of starting quarterback Mike Hohensee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags