MARYVILLE, Mo. — The slate of must-win games for the Bearcats continues this week with Northeastern State visiting Northwest Missouri State for Homecoming on Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff.
The Bearcats (5-2) are beginning to trend back to health with several starting players returning to practice this week. Last week, the team was without five offensive starters from Week One, but did see the return of starting quarterback Mike Hohensee.
“I’ve never had this volume of injuries to starters,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
“These kids that are lacking in experience came to Northwest for a reason. They came here because they want to win — well along with that comes expectations. We have to perform at a high level regardless of who is in the lineup and who isn’t.”
Hohensee shined against Washburn without half his starting lineup around him and threw for a career-high 366 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover. It was the breakout game for junior receiver Kashan Griffin who had seven catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns despite having another long touchdown called back.
“We had a lot of guys step up in this last game and it was great to see, but it is going to be real nice to get these guys back,” Hohensee said.
Northeastern State (1-6) is coming off their best performance of the season last week when they led Missouri Western 16-6 in the fourth quarter before the Griffons rallied for a 23-16 victory.
“They are improved, they really are, their record isn’t indicative of it, but they have improved,” Wright said. “Whether you turn on the Pitt tape, that was 21-14 at half and they had a couple catastrophic mistakes early in the game, They had a punt blocked and had an interception returned for a touchdown. Or you look at the Western game a week ago — they are doing some good things.”
RiverHawk receiver Dashawn Williams had a big game against the Griffons with seven catches for 110 yards.
It was the first career start for sophomore Ben Ward, who was 11-for-15 with an interception. Grant Elerick also saw time and was 8-for-10 for 46 yards and an interception.
“They have good skill guys,” Wright said. “Inexperienced up front, but they are going to battle. Their quarterback is a competitor.”
The Bearcats will be focused on themselves this week in practice with the return of several injured players and a big end to the season where they need to win out. After Northeastern State, the Bearcats finish the season with three teams with winning records — a road game at Nebraska-Kearney (5-2), a home game with Missouri Southern (4-3) and a road trip to Emporia State (5-2).
“We were young enough as it was to start the season,” Wright said. “You multiply that with the injuries that we’ve taken and it has been challenging. We’ve had to modify what we can do offensively based on formations and personnel just because of lack of depth. As we start to get that back, hopefully it bodes well for us this stretch run.”