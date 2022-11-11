22-11-03 NW FB Rich2.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest coaches Rich Wright and Brandon Clayton communicate to the defense against Nebraska-Kearney two weeks ago on the road.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — For Northwest Missouri State, the playoffs started five weeks ago. For Emporia State, it was seven weeks ago.

As soon as each team was dealt its second loss of the season, it was clear that they’d have to win out to have any chance at the playoffs and the goal was obvious: make it to this final week of the season with the postseason still a possibilty.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags