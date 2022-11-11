MARYVILLE, Mo. — For Northwest Missouri State, the playoffs started five weeks ago. For Emporia State, it was seven weeks ago.
As soon as each team was dealt its second loss of the season, it was clear that they’d have to win out to have any chance at the playoffs and the goal was obvious: make it to this final week of the season with the postseason still a possibilty.
“Here we go,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “They had to play their way into this position. Everybody understands the finality of it. Win or you go home.”
It hasn’t always been easy. Since a heart-breaking 1-point loss to Pittsburg State, Emporia State edged out 1-score wins over Washburn and Missouri Southern. Since a heart-breaking 2-point loss in Pittsburg, Northwest has edged out 1-score wins over Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney.
Now with both teams needing a signature win to jump into the playoffs, the two squads meet in Emporia with their seasons hanging in the balance.
Emporia State brings the MIAA’s top scoring offense into the contest — averaging 33.5 points per game. Northwest’s defense is surrendering just 15.8 points per game this season.
“Garin (Higgins) does a really good job at Emporia State — he always has,” Wright said. “They understand how to throw the football around. He maximizes the people he has. Over the years, we’ve had some pretty epic battles with a lot on the line.”
The Hornets are led by quarterback Braden Gleason, who leads the MIAA in every passing catagory with 2,953 yards, 28 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 69.1 percentage completion percentage.
“Watching the quarterback, he has really grown from a year ago when we played against him,” Wright said. “He just looks extremely comfortable in their system.”
Gleason’s favorite target is Corey Thomas with 40 catches for 594 yards and eight touchdowns.
For the Bearcats, the goal will be to disrupt receivers timing in the quick-pass offense for Emporia State at the line of scrimmage and give the MIAA’s top pass-rushing unit time to get to Gleason. Last season, they limited Gleason to 85 yards passing and forced two interceptions with cornerbacks Cahleel Smith and Trevon Peak each getting one.
“The DBs got to get hands on and disrupt the timing,” Northwest defensive tackle Walker Graves said. “That allows us to buy more time to try and get back there.”
On the ground, Billy Ross Jr., has provided the Hornets with balance this season — rushing for 659 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Hornet defense has also taken major strides forward this season with the third-best scoring defense in the MIAA — tied with Nebraska-Kearney at 20.6 points per game.
“They are a 3-man front, kinda a hybrid stack a little bit like what Iowa State does,” Wright said. “Their front three play really hard and they are big kids. They are disruptive. No. 43 their linebacker is a tremendous football player and I just think they’ve really improved their backend from years past. They are playing at a very high level.”
After Saturday’s game, one team’s season will be over and the other will return to the facility on Sunday to watch the selection show and hope to see their names on the bracket. A 1 p.m. on Saturday, both teams just want to earn the chance to hope.
“It is do or die at this point,” Graves said.